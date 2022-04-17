Happy Easter to you and your loved ones! It was certainly a chilly holiday this year as temperatures turned sharply colder after the passage of a cold front Saturday. Our Easter Sunday featured times of clouds and sun, but afternoon highs only reached the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a brisk breeze, and to top it all off, we even saw a few sprinkles, flurries, and graupel either side of midday as an upper level disturbance crossed the area. Our next round of wet weather arrives later Monday into early Tuesday thanks to a spring Nor’easter. High pressure will return for the middle of the week leading to dry and sunny times with moderating temperatures, all-be-it still a little on the cool side for this time of the year. Temperatures look to return to more pleasant levels for the latter half of the upcoming week with mainly rain-free conditions.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure from eastern Canada and the Great Lakes will gradually settle into the region overnight. Skies should quickly turn clear as winds gradually diminish. This setup in combination with the chilly air mass that is in place across the region will lead to overnight lows dropping to around or just below 32 degrees with areas of frost developing. With the growing season underway across Berks, Dutch Country, the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, these areas have been placed under either a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory by the National Weather Service. If you live in these locations, be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation before you go to bed tonight.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Chilly air will remain in place with highs in the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday amid brisk breezes and the opportunity for more rain. Monday will start dry and cold with some sunshine, then clouds increase as the day wears on. A spring-time Nor’easter will be developing to our south as low pressure makes its way northward along the Mid-Atlantic Coast. The low will send wet weather our way later Monday afternoon with the steadiest rains Monday night before tapering back to light rain or showers Tuesday morning. Higher elevations of the Poconos, especially those above 1500 feet and north of Interstate 80, and higher elevations near and west of Interstate 81 may actually see some wet snow with at least a minor slushy accumulation not out of the question on grassy and elevated surfaces. As our coastal low lifts its way northward towards New England Tuesday, clouds should break for some sunshine as we progress through Tuesday, but a few showers wrapping around the storm system will remain possible. Winds will also be rather gusty Tuesday, perhaps up to 30 or 35 miles-per-hour, adding an extra chill to the air.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will return for Wednesday leading to dry weather and bright sunshine, lighter winds and slightly warmer high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. High pressure will shift offshore Thursday leading to a return of a southerly wind flow which will drive in milder air. Temperatures Thursday will return to more seasonable levels with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A weak and dying cold front moving in from our west may limit sunshine Thursday and perhaps even spark a stray shower, but all-in-all, much of the day looks dry at this time. A southwest wind flow Friday will continue to warm high temperatures to pleasant levels around 70 degrees with a dry day under a mix of sun and clouds.
