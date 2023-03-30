We have a chilly day ahead along with breezy conditions behind the latest cold front. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s this afternoon, but it will feel colder than that because of the breeze.
Then, a storm will track up through the Great Lakes, placing us on the warm, windy, and wet side of things for later Friday and Saturday.
While the weekend will begin with a few rounds of showers and even a strong thunderstorm in spots, it shouldn't be a washout. Plus, the wet weather will be accompanied by some unseasonably warm 70-degree temperatures on Saturday to kick off April, no fooling!
Sunday will be the drier, brighter, and better weekend day, even though it will be brisk and 20-degrees cooler than Saturday.
Milder air returns next week, with some 60-degree warmth likely through the first half of the week. Some April showers are possible from time to time, but no big storms or long stretches of inclement weather are currently in sight.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
Look for plenty of sunshine today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder than the actual temperatures through the day. High temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s this afternoon.
Northwest winds will average around 12-25 mph.
FRIDAY
We may sneak in a little sunshine early Friday, though clouds will be on the increase during the day, ahead of our Great Lakes storm. Some showers are possible later in the day, but probably more likely Friday evening and overnight.
Despite the increase in clouds, temperatures will be on the rise as well, with afternoon highs near or better than 60°.
Winds will shift from the south and be on the rise Friday into Friday night, around 10-20mph but increasingly gusty overnight with a few rounds of rain showers or even a thunderstorm likely.
SATURDAY
For the second straight weekend, Saturday will be the wetter day. But while last Saturday had a chilly 40-something-degree rain, this Saturday will be much warmer, albeit still a bit wet.
It shouldn't be a washout for the first day of April on Saturday, but expect mostly cloudy skies and a few rounds of showers, especially in the morning, and a thunderstorm or two, especially in the afternoon.
Highs will be around 70-degrees, but it will also be quite windy, with southwest winds around 20-30mph and gusting as high as 40-50mph in spots.
A quarter inch of rain will likely be the average, with some spots seeing as much as a half inch in a few downpours, enough to get you wet but not enough to cause any major impacts.
SUNDAY
While as much as 20-degrees cooler than Saturday, Sunday will still be the better of the two weekend days in that it should be mostly sunny and an entirely dry day from start to finish.
Highs will only be in the low 50s, seasonably cool for early spring but sharply cooler compared to Saturday.
Plus we won't be able to entirely shake those brisk breezes either, although it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday will be. Expect northwest winds around 10-20mph and gusty at times.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The first half of next week looks increasingly mild as some 60-something-degree temperatures return from Monday through Wednesday, with what should be a dry Monday followed by some mid-week showers either later Tuesday or Wednesday. Cooler air likely follows late in the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: