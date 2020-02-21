For the first time this week, it actually felt like February on Thursday. Highs only reached the mid 30s for most of us, with the higher elevations actually holding in the mid to upper 20s. This was much colder than the 40s, 50s, and even 60-degree highs that blanketed Pennsylvania and New Jersey earlier this week. While we finally can claim a February feel, it won’t last all that long. Just like most of the cold shots this winter, they won't hold, and another warming trend is in store. It’s a well-timed one that will coincide with the upcoming weekend, as highs again approach and then exceed the 50-degree mark over the weekend and into early next week.
So after a cold Friday and Friday night, look for temperatures to climb for Saturday and Sunday, all the while enjoying abundant sunshine that will be with us through early Monday morning. Our next chance of rain arrives late Monday and will last into Tuesday, before another shot of some colder air arrives later next week and our weather comes full circle from where we are now.
TODAY AND TONIGHT
The full force of the cold that has built into the region is being experienced this morning as many saw lows dip into the upper teens, much in part thanks to mainly clear skies last night. At the same time, there's been enough of a northwest breeze to make for wind chill values down into the lower teens and even some single digits. High pressure will continue to build in today, although it will remain centered off to our west through the start of the weekend.
Expect plenty of sunshine to wrap up the work and school week, but it stays cold for one more day. Expect afternoon highs to only reach the mid and upper 30s, similar to Thursday, but probably feeling a little less cold with sunnier skies and a bit less of a breeze as well. Clear skies and light winds tonight will allow for another cold overnight with lows in the low 20s, but not quite as cold as Thursday night.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure drifts into a position over the southeast United States, which allows for our wind to shift from a colder northwest direction to a warmer southwest one. Temperatures will respond nicely, as highs approach 50 degrees on Saturday and then climb into the low and even mid 50s on Sunday. We’ll keep the mostly sunny skies as a forecast fixture right through the weekend, and it will feel more like a late March weekend rather than the last weekend of February. The nighttime lows will come up as well, eventually closer to 30 degrees by the end of the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We’ll keep the milder temperatures for Monday and Tuesday but see both the clouds and rain chances increase as well as our next cold front approaches. Monday will start with some sunshine but see clouds thicken as the day progresses with some rain knocking on our doorstep towards evening. Some occasional rain is then likely to develop Monday night and linger into some or most of the day on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts look to be around 0.50”, so while it will be wet, the rain doesn’t look to be all that heavy.
Despite the unsettled weather, it’s still mild with mid 50s for highs on Monday as we sneak in a mostly dry day before the raindrops arrive, and still near 50 degrees for highs on Tuesday even with the occasional rain. Colder weather will follow later in the week with a chance of rain and snow as well.