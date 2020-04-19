SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
Similar to Saturday's sunshine, Sunday's warmth will be a bit of a process. Temperatures will claw there way out of the morning freezer into the lower 60s come afternoon, all while sunshine gradually fades behind some mid to high-level clouds. These clouds develop as a cold front approaches from the northwest. It's weakening as it does so, and probably washes out altogether before merging with a much stronger storm swinging through the Carolinas Sunday then offshore Monday. The interaction between these two systems will create a bit of a breeze Sunday, and perhaps lead to a stray shower Sunday night, followed by rain well to the south and east of I-95 Monday morning. To put it simply, the next couple of days look mainly dry around here. It's not until Tuesday when another cold front slides out of the Great Lakes and into the northern mid-Atlantic that a better chance for showers, even a few strong thunderstorms, materializes. Behind this boundary, a bit of a breeze accompanies a lot of sunshine Wednesday. Mother Nature's way of honoring Earth on its special day, before both temperatures and showers chances are on the upswing to round out the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
A frosty start to the day is followed by a mild finish as temperatures climb past the 60 degree mark for the first time in 5 days. Of course, we can all agree it felt a lot longer than that, with a persistent breeze often taking those cooler days down a few notches. There will be a bit of a breeze Sunday, too, as a cold front cuts across the Great Lakes and a stronger storm swings through the Carolinas. Sunshine will gradually fade behind some mid to high-level clouds as these systems get a little closer, but the day will ultimately be a nice one, especially compared to recent days.
SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY
Cloudy skies will hide the stars for a night as a washed-up cold front moves through the area. It's moisture-starved, but perhaps it manages to trigger a stray shower or two. Most of us will stay dry. Come Monday morning, the storm that rolled through the Carolinas Sunday will be offshore with fringe impacts in the form of clouds and a bit of a breeze, especially the closer to the coast you go. There may even be some rain south and east of Interstate 95, though the trend has been a drier one. As the storm moves farther offshore throughout the day Monday, clouds will diminish and some sunshine will return. A northerly wind direction returning in the wake of our departing storm system will nudge highs back into the mid and upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Temperatures tick back up a bit Tuesday as the region ends up being out ahead of a cold front approaching from the north and west by the afternoon. With more of a westerly, or even southwesterly, wind developing and gusting over 20 miles-per-hour, look for a surge of milder air to return pushing highs back to around or just above 60 degrees. The day should start fairly sunny, but as the aforementioned cold front approaches later in the day, look for the clouds to thicken and increase. A few showers (and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder) with the approach of the front will be possible from late morning through early evening, and with colder air building in behind the front late in the day, a few wet snowflakes across the higher elevations of the Poconos won’t be out of the question. No accumulation is expected.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure builds back into the area Wednesday bringing a return to mostly sunny skies. A northwest wind flow however in the wake of the cold front that tracks through on Tuesday will bring some cooler air which drops highs back into the mid to upper 50s. With a bit of a tight pressure gradient between the cold front offshore and high pressure moving in from our west, that northwest breeze will also be gusty at times adding a little extra chill to the air.
LATE-WEEK
Some sunshine Thursday will give way to clouds, and eventually rain at night, as another storm lifts northeast. Periods of rain and even some thunderstorms will continue into Friday, though both days will probably wind up warm. A southerly wind flow in advance of this storm system will bring a surge of mild air up the Eastern Seaboard. So, highs will bounce back to the middle 60s to round out the week, despite the occasionally damp weather.
