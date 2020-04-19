Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ060>062-103-105-191200- /O.CON.KPHI.FZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-200419T1200Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 320 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Warren, Sussex and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Upper Bucks, Western Montgomery, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$