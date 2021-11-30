We wrapped up a fairly chilly November with a fittingly cold and cloudy day on Tuesday, with some occasional light snow that coated the ground in spots, primarily in the Poconos. For the third time in the last four days, highs were stuck in the mid to upper 30s, creating more of a late December rather than a late November feel. December does begin on Wednesday, and the first week of the month will feature still chilly but not quite as cold air and no big storms between now and the weekend. Outside of some light primarily rain showers Wednesday night and Thursday, it's a mainly dry weather pattern through Sunday. Highs will mostly be in the mid 40s, although for the third straight week, we'll sneak in a mild Thursday and briefly warm into the mid 50s. However, no extended stretches of mild weather are in the cards through next week.
TONIGHT
After a gray day, we'll see the clouds begin to break up overnight as skies trend partly cloudy. It won't be as cold as it was last night, with lows instead remaining close to 30 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
We'll start with some sunshine on Wednesday, only to see clouds return late in the day ahead of our next weak weather maker. Highs will be in the mid 40s, still a touch below our average high for the first day of December, which is in the upper 40s. Some rain and snow showers are possible Wednesday night, but as the air won't be quite as cold this time, rain showers are favored for most, with any mixed snow showers likely limited to the Poconos with no accumulation expected. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid 30s.
THURSDAY
For the third straight week, Thursday will provide a one-day warm up. This week, it looks like mid 50s, which we'll gladly take, despite the facts that skies likely remain mostly cloudy and a shower or two can't be ruled out. However, a few sunny breaks are possible too. It's a windier day as well, granted it will be milder southwest winds around 15-20mph and gusty, which will aid in the brief warming trend.
FRIDAY
Winds shift around and come from the northwest on Friday, which means we're back down into the chillier mid 40s to end the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected. That northwest breeze at 10-20mph will lead to a noticeably cooler feel compared to Thursday, but we'll enjoy a dry day as we wrap up the work and school week.
THIS WEEKEND
Outside of a sprinkle or flurry later Friday night into early Saturday as a weak disturbance harmlessly passes overhead, look for a quiet first weekend of December. Partly sunny skies should be the rule both days, with Saturday a bit milder in the mid 40s and Sunday a little cooler and closer to 40 degrees. Clouds will increase later Sunday ahead of our next chance for some steadier precip, which looks to be mostly rain later Sunday night into Monday, along with some gusty winds.
