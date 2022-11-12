A final area of showers will move into the area earlier tonight, before high pressure begins to build in from the west. This will bring some chillier air into the region on Sunday. Our area will see a mix of clouds and sun to start, but gradually clearing skies into the overnight will allow temperatures to drop below freezing. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Lower Bucks, Eastern Montgomery, Delaware, Philadelphia counties in PA, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, NW Burlington counties in NJ, and New Castle County in DE. The cold air will stick around, with highs will mainly be in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s, both noticeably colder than average for this time of year. As far as more precipitation, a coastal storm will slide up the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday. This can bring some light showers to the area, maybe even some wet flakes in the Poconos. One of the global models is hinting at another coastal system at the end of the week, but most models are keeping us dry.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY NIGHT
A weak, trailing disturbance will bring more clouds our way overnight with a few light rain showers possible, which could linger into the early morning Sunday, east of I-95. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While it looks largely quiet to wrap up the weekend and start the new work week, it also looks quite chilly, cold even, both compared to average and especially when compared with how we started the month. Look for partly sunny skies but brisk and unseasonably cold weather with highs only in the mid to upper 40s, and overnight lows perhaps dipping into the upper 20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch Sunday night for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, as well as northern Delaware and parts of Southern New Jersey.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A fast moving low pressure system will bring a round of mostly light rain our way, mostly centered on Tuesday night but possibly lingering into early Wednesday morning. So, clouds will increase Tuesday and decrease Wednesday, with that rain in between. There is also a chance a few wet snowflakes mix in as the cooler air starts to fill in, nothing that will accumulate but certainly conversational no. The unseasonably chilly temperatures remain, with highs around 45-50 degrees the rest of the week, certainly cooler than our average mid-November high in the mid 50s.
