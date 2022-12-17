The slow moving winter storm that brought a mixture of precipitation to our area earlier in the week and even some heavier snow to portions of northern New England is slowly pulling away. But some gusty conditions in its wake will bring some drier, but colder air down from Canada. This will create below average temperatures, with the gusty winds making it feel even chillier. This continues through mid-week, with a string of partly to occasionally mostly sunny days and cold temperatures through the astronomical start of the winter season on Wednesday. Our average high for this time of year is in the low 40s, and we'll largely be in the mid 30s each afternoon, with an occasionally brisk breeze adding an additional chill. Overnight lows will likewise be cold, generally in the low to mid 20s. Then our attention will turn to what will in all likelihood be a significant storm later next week. But what it will bring depends on the track. One weather major model has more of a wet and warmer inland track, with another model hinting at a coastal track with more snow. As is always the case this far out, the airmass is complex, so we will need to wait and see how the atmosphere progresses, indicating whether the days leading into the holiday weekend are wet or white. Regardless of what happens, though, the weekend itself could end up being one of the coldest holiday weekends in quite a while.
DETAILED FORECAST
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend looks mainly dry for holiday preps, with Christmas a week away, and Hanukkah beginning at sundown on Sunday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, but with some rather chilly temperatures by mid-December standards. Highs will only be in the 30s, upper 30s Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday, with occasionally brisk west and northwest breezes adding an additional chill. Lows will drop into the low and mid 20s each night, under partly cloudy skies.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Weather in a word next week: cold. And that cold will be consistent all week, with highs in the 30s across the board. For comparison, our average high for the week before Christmas should be in the low 40s. It does look mainly dry for the first half of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, with highs mostly in the mid 30s. Winter officially begins at 4:48pm on Wednesday evening, the winter solstice. It's also the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight
LATER NEXT WEEK
The pattern continues to suggest a fairly potent winter storm later next week, sometime Thursday into Friday. But the devil is in the details, and specifically, the track this storm will take. Anything along the coast, and this could be a big snowmaker for many with the cold air in place. Any track farther inland, and warmer air floods in from the south and we are more rain than anything else. Both options are on the table or perhaps some mix of the two, and the forecast picture should hopefully be more clear by early next week. Regardless, the holiday weekend next weekend looks like one of the coldest holiday weekends we’ve had in quite a while.
