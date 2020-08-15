Today, an area of high pressure to our north is competing with an area of low pressure passing just to our south. Areas of high pressure bring sunny skies while areas of low pressure bring rain.
After starting sun thanks to the area of high pressure, you'll see more and clouds in the sky as we move through the rest of the day. Tonight and tomorrow, we'll stay cloudy. A few spots near Philadelphia will see a brief shower. Otherwise, the rest of us stay dry this weekend.
Sun breaks through the clouds on Monday, and we'll have a few showers and storms pop up in the afternoon as a weak cold front crosses over us. Most of us will stay dry again on Monday.
Then, after some dry, sunny, and comfortable-feeling weather for everyone for a few days, the humidity will sneak back at the end of the workweek. We'll also have a few afternoon storms pop up Thursday and Friday afternoons.
TODAY
Clouds take over the sky as rain slides to our south.
TONIGHT
We'll stay cloudy tonight. Counties near Philadelphia will see a brief shower or two. Everyone north of I-78 stays dry.
SUNDAY
Same forecast as tonight. The clouds hold back our highs. So, we get mid 70s instead of low 80s.
NEXT WEEK
With some sun back in the sky, we'll get highs in the low 80s again. A spot or two sees a shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon, and it will feel a touch humid. The few storms we do get come with a cold front, and the cold front brings drier, comfortable-feeling air. Enjoy sunny and comfortable weather midweek with highs near 80. Then, we close out the week a touch humid with afternoon storms and highs climbing to the mid 80s.