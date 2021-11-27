Saturday featured a little more sunshine, certainly in the afternoon, compared to Friday, but it was still a brisk and cold day as winds gusted close to 30 miles-per-hour at times, all the while high temperatures only managed to top out in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees while wind chills remained at or below freezing for much of the day. It was dry otherwise, so those who were out looking for that Christmas tree or hanging up holiday decorations just needed to bundle up. Clouds will increase tonight as a weak disturbance approaches the area from the north and west. Several areas are expected to see a little light snow from this feature late tonight into early Sunday morning that may actually leave behind a light coating. It's still a relatively quiet weather pattern through most of next week, albeit cold through the first half of the week, however the cold looks to ease a bit by the latter half of the week. The next real weather maker doesn’t look like it comes through until next Saturday or Sunday when some guidance suggests a vigorous cold front crosses the region. There are still big question marks surrounding whether or not this front even materializes, but at this time it looks like a mild setup which would bring our region mostly just the chance for some rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A weak clipper type low pressure system will work its way across the Midwest and Great Lakes tonight pushing a warm front towards the region. The approach of the warm front will increase our clouds tonight and will also try to send a wave of light snow in our direction. There’s a good chance that some areas later tonight, mostly from midnight and there past for a few hours, see a period of light snow. With low temperatures expected to drop into the upper 20s, there’s also a good chance that some will see a light coating of snow, maybe even the first measurable snow of the season (measurable snow must be at least a tenth of an inch). The highest ridgetops across portions of the Poconos and Interstate 81 corridor could see up to an inch of accumulation. While this amount of snow is typically just conversational in nature for us, the fact that this could be the first accumulating snow of the season for some of us means anyone traveling overnight will want to use a little bit of caution, especially since temperatures are expected to dip below freezing.
SUNDAY
Our weak clipper low pressure system will track by to our north across Upstate New York throughout the day Sunday. A little light snow from the overnight may linger into first thing Sunday morning, however much of the rest of the day appears to be mainly dry with some breaks of sun and just the slightest chance of a flurry or sprinkle. Highs are expected to reach the low 40s. Some upper level energy will come swinging through Sunday evening in the wake of our clipper system, and this may spark a little uptick in some flurries or sprinkles, especially north of the Lehigh Valley, however in general no problematic weather is anticipated.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
More cold and breezy weather is ours to keep into the first half of next week. That means a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and perhaps a few flurries mainly for the higher elevations north and west as our cold northwesterly wind flow continues. Tuesday might feature a weak disturbance tracking through, and perhaps that means there will be a little greater chance for a flurry or snow shower, but at this point we’re expecting mainly just increasing cloud cover. Highs through the period remain in the lower 40s and brisk breezes will continue to lead to lower wind chills.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure should build by just to our south Wednesday leading to dry weather with a bit more sunshine compared to Tuesday. Winds should also be lighter compared to the beginning of the week, and we’ll see the beginnings of some milder air starting to push in our direction from the south and west. Look for Wednesday’s highs to still run a little on the chilly side in the mid 40s, but with more sunshine and less wind, it should feel a little more tolerable to be out and about compared to the beginning of the week. Temperatures look to return to mild levels on Thursday as a southwesterly wind flow returns while a cold front tracks by to our north. We’ll have to see if this front tracks far enough south to bring some showers to the area, especially areas north of the Lehigh Valley. At this time we’ll just mention the chance for a shower with mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise. Highs are expected to return to at least the low 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: