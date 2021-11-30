It's been an undeniably cold end to November, with Thanksgiving Day the only somewhat mild day over the last week. While it's been mainly cold and dry, there has been some light snow or flurries at times, most notably early Sunday morning when some of us woke up to a coating of snow.
Another coating may be in the cards for some, especially north of Interstate 78, the first half of Tuesday, and it's another cold day with highs likely stuck in the upper 30s.
A few more weak disturbances could produce a few more rain and snow showers through the rest of the week, though no big storms are in our immediate future. Wednesday night and then Saturday bring the next best chances for a few raindrops and snowflakes.
While colder than average temperatures likely persist through the weekend, there is one exception. For the third straight week, Thursday will be the mildest day of the week as we see one day into the mid 50s this Thursday, much like we did on Thanksgiving last week. Just don't get too used to the milder air.
TUESDAY
Expect a mostly cloudy and cold day with a little light snow Tuesday morning through a little after noon, especially along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. That's where there's the best chance for a whitening of the ground, with a light coating of snow possible and perhaps up to an inch of snow in the highest elevations of the Poconos.
The farther south from Interstate 78 you travel, the more sparse any snowflakes will be.
Still, it's another cold day in what has been a fairly cold stretch by late November standards.
WEDNESDAY
We'll sneak in some sunshine early Wednesday, only to see clouds return late in the day ahead of our next weak weather maker.
Highs will be in the mid 40s, still a touch below our average high for the first day of December, which is in the upper 40s.
Some rain and snow showers are possible Wednesday night, but as the air won't be quite as cold this time, rain showers are favored for most, with any snow showers likely limited to the Poconos.
THURSDAY
For the third straight week, Thursday will provide a one-day warm up. This week, it looks like mid 50s, which we'll gladly take, despite the facts that skies likely remain mostly cloudy and a scattered shower can't entirely be ruled out.
However, most of the day looks to remain dry, so we can enjoy the easing of the cold, if only for a day.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
Yet another disturbance, number three if you're counting for the week, likely slides through the area later Friday night into Saturday. With it, as you probably guessed by now, comes another chance of some rain and snow showers, depending on how much cold air is around. No major impacts are expected, but the cold air supply will be replenished.
So Friday looks dry with highs in the mid 40s, then low 40s over the weekend with some rain and snow showers Saturday then a mainly dry but cold Sunday.
