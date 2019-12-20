RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
The winds were quite as brisk and the temperatures weren’t quite as cold on Friday, at least compared to Thursday, but it was still a chilly penultimate day of fall. The sunshine was again plentiful, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s for most of us, a touch below our late December average high in the upper 30s. And while we still have one more chilly day and a pair of cold nights ahead of us, the official start of winter Saturday night will ironically mark the start of a noticeable warming trend that arrives on Sunday and lasts through Hanukkah and Christmas early next week. All the while, we should remain dry with no rain or snow woes and therefore no holiday travel concerns. While those dreaming of a white Christmas will be left dreaming again this year, quiet and storm-free weather around the holidays is a gift that everyone can enjoy.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Cold high pressure to our north over eastern Canada will keep us cold and dry into the start of the weekend, although some high clouds will increase overnight. So expect a mostly clear start to the night before those high clouds roll in from the northwest. That will keep temperatures from plummeting lower than they will already be, so expect a similarly cold night to the last few with temperatures in the mid to upper teens by early Saturday morning.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT
Winter begins at 11:19 p.m. Saturday night with the winter solstice, so Saturday is technically the last day of fall. Expect those high clouds to still be around, at least through midday to early afternoon, giving us a milky sunshine for much of the day before those clouds exit towards evening. Highs will be similar to Friday, mostly in the mid 30s as we close out the fall season with a chilly but dry day with light winds thanks to our high pressure still in control. Saturday night will bring one final night in the teens as skies become clear, so it will fittingly feel like winter as the season officially arrives overnight. However, there’s not much wintry about the forecast thereafter.
SUNDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY
As winter starts to stretch its legs starting Sunday and through the holidays, you’ll be treated to more comfortably mild weather when you’re stretching your legs doing last minute holiday preps. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the four day stretch and noticeably milder temperatures, which means no weather will be stirring, not even a mouse, er I mean rain, or snow, or anything else that could cause any holiday mischief. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s most afternoons, with a 50-degree high temperature thrown in there on Monday as an added gift from Mother Nature.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Temperatures will trend back closer to seasonable levels and the 40-degree mark for highs late next week, with perhaps some rain and snow showers later Thursday and more likely Friday. There’s still no major storms in sight between now and the end of the year.