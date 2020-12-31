The last day of 2020 started on a damp and dreary note, a weather microcosm of the year as a whole for many, as the final cold front of the year slowly slid south through the area. In its wake and in a rare bit of 2020 good luck, we’ll dry out nicely for New Year’s Eve with some clearing overnight as well. Granted, that will set up a colder night with light winds and clearer skies, as overnight temperatures drop deep down into the 20s. With some fresh cold air in place as our next round of wet weather approaches later Friday, expect some rain but also some freezing rain this time, most prolonged north of the Lehigh Valley where winter weather advisories are posted for ice accumulations. So it’s a wet start to the new year later Friday, and a third and final round of some rain (and wet snow for some) awaits for the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Thankfully, we’ll be able to tuck in a mild and dry Saturday in between with some 50-degree sunshine on Saturday. While it’s mostly rain for most of the area with these next two systems, we’ll watch for some icing with our Friday storm, especially along the Interstate 80 corridor. It’s the same area on Sunday where wet snow could factor in and provide some light accumulations. Quieter and some welcome drier weather should arrive early next week, with temperatures not hard to take for early January.
DETAILED FORECAST
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Evening clouds should begin to break up as skies trend partly to even mostly clear overnight. With light winds and clearing skies, cold temperatures in the low 20s will result. Come the ball drop around midnight, expect temperatures to be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, seasonably cold for late December but most importantly dry.
NEW YEAR’S DAY
Clouds will thicken back up on the first day of 2021 after a little early morning sunshine, with some rain arriving in the afternoon and evening, perhaps beginning as a little sleet. Some freezing rain is possible at the onset anywhere northwest of the Interstate 95 corridor, but it’s areas north of the Lehigh Valley, mostly along the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors, where icing will be more problematic and a few tenths of an inch of ice may accumulate on any colder surfaces. Expect around a half to three quarters of an inch of rain on average, with some spots perhaps as high as an inch. While certainly wet, the rain won’t be as heavy as back on Christmas Eve, and without the snow cover this time, the potential for flooding is much lower. Be wary of traveling in freezing rain though, especially Friday evening towards the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey.
SATURDAY
Clouds will break for some sunshine Saturday, certainly the better and milder weekend day with highs up around 50 degrees, perhaps with a little bit of a breeze at times.
SUNDAY
A fast moving and relatively weak low pressure along the coast will take a favorable track to ordinarily give us snow this time of year, but with the lack of cold air around, it’s another round of rain for most of us on Sunday. The exception will again be the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, where a few inches of wet snow are possible with air just cold enough to support snow. Highs for everyone else will be close to 40 degrees.
NEXT WEEK
Monday through Wednesday look quiet with partly sunny skies, an occasional breeze, and highs in the low 40s, better than our average high for early January in the mid 30s. Our next chance for rain or wet snow would be Thursday night and Friday late in the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: