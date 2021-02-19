Our February flake frenzy continued today, with more light but persistent snow on our Friday dropping another inch or two onto our deep February snow cover, which has now been on the ground for 20 straight days! We’ll finally dry out and partially clear out late tonight into Saturday, setting up a somewhat cold but also dry weekend with increasing sunshine. Despite the brighter forecast, don’t expect any rapid melting this weekend, as daytime highs remain in the low to mid 30s, and a brisk breeze adds a chill on Saturday. There could be a leftover snow shower tonight, especially in the Poconos, and perhaps a stray snow shower Saturday afternoon, but most of the weekend should be flake-free. Watch out for a refreeze of any modest daytime melting the next few nights, as temperatures drop to around 20° tonight and deep down into the teens Saturday night. On Monday, a fast moving system will spread some wet snow our way, with at least a few inches of accumulation possible, more likely north of the Interstate 78 corridor into the higher elevations. Farther south, any snow could mix with or change to rain before ending towards evening. Milder temperatures will follow through the middle part of next week with some widespread 40s likely Tuesday through Thursday.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies are expected to start tonight with a lingering snow shower or flurries early, and perhaps some breaks in the clouds later tonight. A snow shower or two could linger in the Poconos throughout the night, but little to no additional accumulation is expected for most. Lows will drop to near 20 degrees, so watch for black ice and a refreeze of any wet surfaces.
SATURDAY
We’ll finally see at least some sunshine as our weekend gets underway, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected on Saturday. It will be cold and brisk, with highs only in the low 30s and a northwest breeze at 10-20mph adding an extra chill. As a weak disturbance slides through in the afternoon, a snow shower or some flurries are possible, but no accumulation is expected. Clearing skies overnight will allow temperatures to really drop, with lows expected in the low teens by Sunday morning.
SUNDAY
The nicer and entirely flake-free weekend day overall, Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with not as much of a breeze as Saturday. Expect highs to still be below average, but inch up into the mid 30s after a cold start.
MONDAY
A somewhat vigorous but fast moving cold front will swing through on Monday, bringing yet another round of wet snow to the region, likely starting near or shortly after sunrise and continuing through the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon, and with the slightly warmer air arriving, it seems those near and especially south of Interstate 78 will actually mix with and changeover to rain during the afternoon. This storm system only looks to have minor impacts on the area, but it’s not out of the question that another couple inches of snow accumulates for several spots, more likely in the higher elevations.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
We’ll finally get some steady melting over a multiple day stretch next week, with partly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday and highs in the low to mid 40s. We’ll be mostly dry during this stretch, with perhaps a passing rain or snow shower on Tuesday.
