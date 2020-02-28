Our February finale is a colder and brisk one through Saturday, but you may like the opening number for March much more, with a warming trend that will bring a return of the 50 and possibly 60-degree temperatures by the first half of next week. Friday brought another day of some chilly and persistent breezes, but peak gusts largely remained under 40 miles-per-hour, as opposed to the 40 to 50 mile-per-hour gusts that Thursday brought. Outside of a few flurries or sprinkles here and there, it was a mainly dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and we’ll see something similar for Leap Day on Saturday before winds finally diminish and start to shift more from the southwest early next week. That will lead to a nice warm up as the first week of March unfolds, but the warmth will likely be accompanied by a few chances for rain starting late Monday and continuing through Wednesday. March is the start of meteorological spring, which meteorologists define to be the months of March, April, and May. But you have to wait a little longer for astronomical spring, which according to the calendar starts March 19th this year. But no matter how you define spring, you’re probably glad to see that it’s almost here, even with the lack of a winter this year. The exception would of course be area snow lovers, grudgingly wrapping up the winter of their discontent. While March has been bountiful for late season snows in recent years, this March is not showing any signs of that happening, at least not yet.
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with a brisk breeze persisting and some occasional gusts to 30 miles-per-hour. Overnight lows won’t be incredibly cold for late February, but will be colder than where we’ve been for much of the week. Coupled with those chilly winds, wind chills will reach the teens for the second straight night, with perhaps some single digit wind chills in the Poconos. Outside of a few flurries, the nighttime will remain dry albeit on the cold side. Then on Saturday, we’ll start with sunshine before skies trend partly to mostly cloudy by afternoon as a disturbance swings through, producing a few snow showers as it does so. Leap Day of course is rare, happening once every four years, and this February, the cold has been rare as well. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday, one of the few 30-something-degree days we’ve seen all month. And those brisk breezes will be back for one final day, which will keep wind chills below freezing for the balance of the day.
SUNDAY
March will arrive like the proverbial lamb on Sunday, although it will be a cold start to the day with morning lows still expected to be deep down into the 20s. As high pressure over the southeast United States slowly slides off the coast, winds will diminish into early next week and more importantly shift direction. And once those winds shift more from the south and southwest on the back side of our high pressure early next week, temperatures are off to the races as our next surge of warmth arrives. But the warm up will begin slowly at first on Sunday, with highs expected to be in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. That’s about a 10 degree improvement compared to Saturday, and with lighter winds and sunnier skies, Sunday easily gets the nod as the better weekend day.
MONDAY
While Monday will start with some sunshine, clouds should increase during the day with perhaps a little light rain or drizzle either later in the afternoon or overnight as a warm front lifts north. Any rain would be light and not occur until later in the day, allowing for a dry start and milder finish to our Monday as highs climb into the mid 50s. The milder air will remain in place overnight, with lows remaining above 40 degrees despite a few light rain showers.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We’ll watch that warm front and an attached cold front farther back to our west through the middle of the week to see where it sets up, as it will ultimately determine our temperatures, sky conditions, and rainfall chances. There’s a window for at least one or perhaps two warmer days Tuesday and Wednesday with 50s very likely and 60s certainly possible, dependent on the position of our fronts. There’s also the opportunity for a few rounds of rain and rain showers, but the timing at this point is still uncertain. Colder weather will likely follow later next week as highs return to the 40s, but likely with drier weather to wrap up next week.