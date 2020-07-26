Sunny and steamy... Our weather in a nutshell Sunday and Monday as highs land in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees. It's not until a cold front slides through Tuesday that the "sweating weather" finally eases back some from mid to late week. That front will bring our best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, focused on the afternoon and evening, giving high temperatures a shot at 90 degrees first. Behind the boundary, dew points will gradually drop and more seasonable temperatures will develop. Wednesday will be a transitional day, so it's still very warm and a little sticky, but it's followed by a pair of pleasant days to round out the month of July Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
SUNDAY
An area of high pressure cresting overhead promises both a dry day and hot day ahead for Sunday. For some, it will be the second 90 degree day in a row... With some middle 90s sprinkled in there, too. Patchy morning fog will burn off for plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. At the same time, winds may adopt a more northwesterly component, letting dew points lower through the 60s. So perhaps it doesn't feel quite as uncomfortable later in the day, but it will still be rather hot until the sun goes down. That's when temperatures fall through the 80s to eventually near 70 degrees come dawn Monday as skies trend mainly clear.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The heat and humidity will peak on Monday with widespread middle 90s materializing during the afternoon as dew points bounce back to 70 or so degrees. Heat indices around or just above 100 degrees will be possible, and with lots of blue sky, it'll be tough to be outside for very long. A shower or thunderstorm may sneak into areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley Monday night, but most activity holds off until Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes region. That's when scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. That rain will put another 90-degree-day in jeopardy, but not completely out of the question.
MID TO LATE WEEK
In wake of Tuesday's cold front, highs will ease off of 90-something-degrees with a gradual reprieve from the higher humidity levels as well. Wednesday will probably still be a little sticky, at least early on, before turning more comfortable late in the day under mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Then, a pair of mostly sunny and pleasant days for the end of July follow with highs in the middle 80s both Thursday and Friday.