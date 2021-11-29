The new week ahead will feature relatively quiet weather with just a couple weak disturbances occasionally tracking through. Cold temperatures will remain to start the week, but much milder air looks to return by Thursday. That mild spell should be brief for Thursday as a cold front moving through looks to drop temperatures back to at least more seasonable levels for Friday. The next real weather maker doesn’t look like it comes through until Sunday or even early the following week when some guidance suggests a vigorous cold front crosses the region. There are still big question marks surrounding whether or not this front even materializes, but at this time it looks like our region would end up on the milder side of the front which means most of any precipitation that occurs would be in the liquid form.
MONDAY
Outside of a slight chance for a flurry or snow shower early in the morning across the Poconos, the day looks to be dry for many with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be brisk and cold however as northwesterly winds gust a little over 20 miles-per-hour on occasion. Afternoon highs Monday are only expected to reach the lower 40s, but with the wind factored in, it will feel like it's closer to the freezing mark.
TUESDAY
A weak area of low pressure looks to come tracking by to our north for Tuesday dragging a cold front across the region. We certainly expect a cloudier day Tuesday, and it's not out of the question several see some rain and snow shower activity as the weak disturbance crosses the region. A few might even pick up another coating of snow, especially across the Poconos, however in general, this system does not look to pose us any real weather problems. Highs Tuesday are only expected to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds should be lighter compared to Monday.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure should build by just to our south Wednesday leading to dry weather with a bit more sunshine compared to Tuesday. Winds should also be lighter compared to the beginning of the week, and we’ll see the beginnings of some milder air starting to push in our direction from the south and west. Look for Wednesday’s highs to still run a little on the chilly side in the mid 40s, but with more sunshine and not too much of a breeze, it should feel a little more tolerable to be out and about compared to the beginning of the week.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Temperatures look to return to mild levels on Thursday as a southwesterly wind flow returns while a cold front drops in from our north and west. The front looks to bring mostly cloudy skies again along with the chance for some showers, mainly during the morning. Highs are expected to return to the middle 50s. Don't get too comfortable with that milder air however because more seasonable air will be set to return behind the front. While it appears high pressure, dry conditions, and sunshine return for Friday, high temperatures look to fall back into at least the mid to upper 40s and there's some data that suggests we might have to go even colder than this if the trend continues.
