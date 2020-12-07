It’s been a cold few days following our storm late last week, with temperatures mired in the 30s the past few days with wind chills around or below freezing. But it’s also been dry to start the week, and dry will be a common theme throughout most of the week ahead. The one exception would be early Wednesday, as a weak disturbance slides by to our north, producing nothing more than a few light snow showers or flurries as it clips by. While the cold air remains in place until then, a nice warming trend is in the cards for the second half of the week, as highs surge to around and then past 50 degrees by Friday and the weekend. Thursday and Friday are the pick days of the forecast with some sunshine each day to accompany the welcome warm up. However, our luck runs out by the weekend as an approaching cold front will bring clouds and some wet weather in here later Saturday into Sunday. But unlike our two storms last week, next weekend’s rainfall looks mostly light, as the best moisture remains closer to the storm track over the Great Lakes.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Check out the International Space Station flyover tonight, around 5:45pm this evening as it spends 6 minutes zipping across our western sky. Weather-wise, expect a mix of clouds and stars, but hopefully the partly cloudy skies will cooperate with your viewing attempt. But dress warmly, as another cold night is expected as lows drop deep down into the 20s, similar to last night. Some extra clouds are expected later tonight into early Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY
Expect a sunnier day than Monday, but also with a bit more of a breeze as well. Mostly sunny skies should be the rule, with highs around 40 degrees, still a touch below average for this time of year. Factor in a northwest breeze around 10 to15 mph with an occasional higher gust, and wind chills will again remain near or below freezing for a third straight day.
WEDNESDAY
As our weak disturbance passes by to our north across Upstate New York and New England, we’ll get clipped by the southern edge of this feature. That means more clouds and some flurries or a snow shower mostly Wednesday morning, but with little to no accumulation expected. Expect another seasonably chilly day with highs in the low 40s. Clouds likely hang out through early afternoon, with some partial clearing possible later in the day.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure controls our weather for the end of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and that advertised warming trend, with highs climbing into the upper 40s on Thursday then inching past 50 degrees on Friday. Enjoy these two pick days of the forecast.
SATURDAY
Clouds will be on the increase as our cold front approaches, and a shower or two is possible later in the day and especially overnight. But there will still be some sunshine, and we’ll tack on a few more degrees to our highs and get them up into the mid 50s, as we’ll still be on the warmer side of the front. A return to seasonably colder air will arrive early next week.
