March can be a fickle month weather-wise, and is generally known for an occasional strong storm or two as well as some wild temperature swings. We certainly have no storms to worry about, as there’s actually no rain or snow in the forecast until late next week at the earliest. However, roller coaster temperatures are prominently featured in the forecast, both this week and next week. This week, we started both Tuesday and today with single digit winds chills and finished the day with highs struggling to climb much above freezing. Tucked in between was a hint of a spring feel and some 50-something-degree sunshine on Wednesday. While some warmth will return next week, in a stronger and longer lasting fashion, we do have an unseasonably chilly and brisk first weekend of March to shiver through first. Expect a dry weekend, with clouds and some sunshine on Saturday and then plenty of sunshine Sunday. But despite the sun, highs will remain stuck in the mid 30s, a good 10 degrees colder than average for early March. What goes down must come back up however, and we go up in a big way next week. Monday is our transition day to a warmer pattern, with highs back to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 40s. Then we’ll jump well into the 50s on Tuesday, and then perhaps our first pair of 60-something-degree days of the year by Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast remains dry until later next Thursday and Friday, when our next cold front approaches and the chance for some rain showers will increase.
TONIGHT
Some weak upper level energy diving down from our north tonight will help to increase the clouds just a tad, although skies should turn out no worse than partly cloudy. A few flurries may also accompany this feature, and while most of that activity should remain across Upstate New York and far northern Pennsylvania, a few flakes can’t entirely be ruled out after midnight across parts of the Poconos. Overnight lows should be a little warmer compared to Thursday night, but still seasonably cold in the low to mid 20s.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of March will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will remain on the colder side of average for late winter. Our average high for early March should be in the mid 40s, and we’ll remain in the 30s throughout the weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny with some cloudier intervals and a slight chance of a flurry across the Poconos in the morning. Saturday will also have the colder feel, with highs only in the low to mid 30s and a still brisk northwest breeze. We’ll upgrade Sunday to mostly sunny and inch temperatures up a few degrees into the mid to upper 30s, but the overall cold and brisk feel will remain.
NEXT WEEK
Winds will eventually shift from the west and southwest as next week gets underway and high pressure takes position along and eventually off the East Coast. We’ll keep the sunshine but start a steady warming trend as a result, with highs back into the seasonably mild mid to upper 40s on Monday, then surging into the upper 50s on Tuesday, and then our first 60-degree days of the year possibly following on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Any rain showers would hold off until late next week as a cold front to our north and west slowly approaches, most likely sometime Thursday or Friday.
