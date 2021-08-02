After our tornado outbreak late last week, we've fast forwarded to a fall preview of sorts over the last three days. Saturday and Monday were the nice days, complete with lots of sunshine, comfortably warm temps, and refreshingly low humidity levels. Sandwiched in between was a cloudy, cool, and unsettled Sunday to start the month of August. It's a start to August that will remain free of any high heat or humidity through the rest of this week, although temperatures will slowly inch up through the 80s as the week progresses, ending up back closer to seasonable levels by week's end. It should remain mainly dry and comfortable over the next few days, although we'll have to watch a stalled out front just off the East Coast, which will pivot at least some clouds our way and perhaps a few showers by Wednesday and Thursday, especially for areas closer to the coasts of New Jersey and Delaware. As a Bermuda high strengthens off the coast later this week and our pesky front washes out, we'll return to a more typical pattern for early August. That means warmer and more humid air with at least the chance of a pop-up thunderstorm or two, even though much of the time should stay dry.
TONIGHT
It's another quiet and comfy mid-summer night for sleeping, a treat on the rare instances we get it this time of year. So soak up a clear to partly cloudy night with lows again dipping down into the mid 50s. Your air conditioners can enjoy the continued break!
TUESDAY
While not quite as sunny as Monday, our Tuesday will be just as comfortable. Expect sunshine to take on a more milky appearance as high clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, but we'll remain dry and pleasant with continued low humidity and highs around 80 degrees. Our average high for this time of year is around 85°, so we'll remain on the cooler side of things, relatively speaking, for early August.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
For most of us, these should be a mix of clouds and some sun, mainly dry type of days, in the mold of Tuesday with comfortable humidity levels and pleasant temperatures. The exception will be as you travel closer to the coast, closer to that offshore front that could pivot some thicker clouds and perhaps a few showers back onshore along the coasts of New Jersey and Delaware, mainly south and east of Interstate 95. So the farther inland you travel, the sunnier, drier, and nicer of a day it will likely be.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
After a week-long hiatus, it looks like more typical warmth and humidity for the middle of summer comes back late in the week and into the weekend. That means a mix of clouds and sunshine each day with highs climbing through the mid to upper 80s and the chance of a few mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some 90-degree heat may finally make a return by next week as well, further reminding us that it is indeed summer, despite the fallish-feel of late.
