The beginning of the weekend certainly started on a high note weather-wise as the region finally saw a return to more comfortable dew points in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees along with seasonable high temperatures in the low 80s and some sunshine. We can thank an area of high pressure nosing down from eastern Canada for the nice weather as the feature has provided us with a northeasterly wind flow. A wave of low pressure continues to move away from the region and we are only left with a shower in spots this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. There is a breeze out of the east at times averaging 8-16 MPH. Highs will actually be stuck in the 70s Sunday afternoon but temperatures will climb back to the more seasonable low 80s Monday as drier times and more sunshine returns. An upper level trough moving in for much of the week will help ensure temperatures stay close to seasonable levels in the low to mid 80s with no 90-degree heat in sight. A shower or gusty thunderstorm could pop later Monday or Monday evening with a cool front approaching.
SUNDAY
Many locations saw around 0.10” of rain with this system with much more to the south. Wilmington, DE gained more than 1 inch of rain. The wave of low pressure continues to move away from the region and we are only left with a shower in spots Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. There is a breeze from the east averaging 8-16 MPH as well. The remaining cloud cover will help to keep temperatures down as highs only reach the mid 70s for most, a fairly rare cooler than normal summer day. Tonight looks fairly quiet with mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions. There could be patchy fog developing late.
MONDAY
Sunday’s low pressure system will be heading away to our north and east off the New England coastline for Monday. This will allow sunshine to make a comeback while much of the day stays dry. We will be tracking a weak cold front and upper level trough dropping in from the north and west during the afternoon and evening. There will likely be a little uptick in humidity out ahead of the aforementioned features, and the combination should help to touch off a few PM showers or a thunderstorm. While most of the activity should be garden variety in nature, we can’t entirely rule out a stray strong or severe thunderstorm with gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center does have the area currently highlighted under a “marginal” risk for severe weather which is the lowest threat level, 1 out of 5. Highs Monday should return to more seasonable levels in the low 80s.
REST OF THE WEEK
After the cold front moves through Monday PM, the rest of the week is looking rather quiet with fairly comfortable conditions. High pressure will build in for Tuesday and Wednesday leading to dry weather with decent amounts of sunshine, seasonable highs in the low 80s, and comfortable humidity values. Another weak cold front is expected to drop in from the north and west Wednesday night into Thursday possibly sparking a shower or thunderstorm, although the system looks to be rather moisture starved. High pressure again returns for Friday leading to decent sunshine. Highs Thursday and Friday inch up just a bit getting back into the mid 80s. Humidity will become a little more noticeable Thursday, but will drop back off to very comfortable levels on Friday.