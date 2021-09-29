A cold front brought a few showers and a thunderstorm to the area on Tuesday, but things have quieted down since as the front continues to move to our east.
A mid-October-like air mass settles in for the middle and latter half of the new week with highs dropping back into the 60s and nighttime lows falling into the 40s. To accompany the cooler weather though, we anticipate no rain or storms and partly to mostly sunny skies through the end of the week.
WEDNESDAY
In the wake of Tuesday's cold front, high pressure over the Great Lakes and eastern Canada will build in while a deep upper level trough builds southward over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
The result will be a northerly wind flow that drives in a rush of cool and refreshing air. It's going to feel like the middle of October Wednesday as highs drop all the way into the mid and upper 60s.
No rain is expected under a mix of sun and clouds, however northerly winds gusting over 20 miles-per-hour may add a little extra chill to the air.
Wednesday night's lows will drop into the middle and upper 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure from Wednesday will remain in control for the remainder of the week. The weather will remain quiet and dry with skies no worse than partly sunny, however temperatures will remain cool like mid-October standards as highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 60s and lows will be in the middle 40s. This will be a great time to do any outdoor seasonal activities!
WEEKEND
The pleasant weather stretch will continue with the partly sunny skies and pleasant fall temperatures. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s amid low temperatures in the lower 50s.
The blocking pattern will help keep Hurricane Sam offshore, however there will likely be some coastal impacts to watch for including rough surf, increasing risk for rip currents and coastal flooding at high tide.
There could also be a shower or two during the afternoon Sunday and Sunday night.