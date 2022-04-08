TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers at times; a rumble or two of thunder is also possible. Low: 43
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy at times, and cooler with a passing shower or two. High: 53
SATURDAY NIGHT: An early evening rain or even snow shower; otherwise turning out partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 37
After another gully-washer on Thursday, the region had a great chance to dry out on Friday with a return to a fair amount of sunshine along with warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs climbed back to around 60 degrees, certainly making for a more pleasant day to be out and about. Breezes occasionally gusted around 20 miles-per-hour adding a little extra chill to the air, however all-in-all, it was a more seasonable early spring day. Do keep in mind we’ll need to continue watching for some minor flooding along portions of the Delaware over the next 24 hours as the river is still rising due to excessive water levels of feeder tributaries. The radar looks to fill back in a little with some showers later this evening and overnight as a couple weak disturbances track through the region. A deep upper level trough with our jet stream will then settle in for the weekend bringing a reinforcing shot of cool air. Some upper level energy rotating through this trough will keep a few showers around over the weekend, especially Saturday, although it won’t be a washout. The good news for warmer weather fans is that a pretty significant pattern change looks to unfold next week. A ridge in the jet stream will replace the aforementioned trough and strong surface high pressure will center itself to our south. This combination will lead to high temperatures getting back into the 70s for several days next week. A few weak frontal boundaries may start to increase some clouds and bring a few showers mid to late week, but at this time any rainfall does not look to be significant.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure to our south will lift northward through the region while another cold front to our west moves through. The combination of these features will spark some scattered showers later this evening which will continue through the overnight. While this rain won’t be anything nearly as steady or as heavy as what we just experienced Thursday, some brief downpours or even some brief lightning and thunder can’t entirely be ruled out, especially late. Rainfall totals this go around should only average between a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Outside of any rain that falls, look for skies to turn out mostly cloudy with overnight lows settling back into the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND
High temperatures will be dropping back to slightly below normal levels for the weekend with a breeze adding a little extra chill to the air as a broad upper level trough with our jet stream moves overhead. The heart of this trough will pass through on Saturday leading to limited sunshine and also possibly a spotty shower, although dry times should dominate. High temperatures Saturday are expected to reach the low to mid 50s. Lows Saturday night are expected to drop to some chilly levels for this time of the year in the mid to upper 30s. The aforementioned upper level trough should start to exit for Sunday meaning we probably see a bit more sunshine compared to Saturday with just the slightest of chances for a shower or two, probably mainly in the afternoon. It will remain breezy however Sunday, and it also looks even cooler compared to Saturday, as highs are only expected to climb to around or just above 50 degrees. Lows Sunday night are once again expected to drop to chilly levels in the low to mid 30s.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
A pretty significant pattern change will start to unfold at the start of next week as the upper level trough from the weekend that was responsible for the cool air exits stage right out to sea. The trough will get replaced by a ridge while surface high pressure will strengthen over the Carolinas and position itself just off the Southeast coast eventually. The result will be a return to a south or southwesterly wind flow for our region which in turn will drive in some much warmer air. Monday should see a return to more pleasant afternoon highs back in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds. A weak warm front moving in may touch off a brief shower late in the afternoon or at night, but overall much of the region looks to remain dry at this point Monday and Monday night. Then on Tuesday, temperatures should really start to take off as highs soar into the low and mid 70s. Once again, dry weather is anticipated with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday should continue the warmth with highs expected to once again reach the low 70s. A weak cold front may approach from our north and this may lead to a slightly cloudier day Wednesday with also the slight chance for a shower. But in general, Wednesday still looks to be mainly dry at this point so folks can get outside to enjoy the warmth!
