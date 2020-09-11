After some warm and sticky weather over the past few days, Friday was our transition day back to a cooler and more comfortable weather pattern that will bring drier and less humid air our way through the first half of the upcoming weekend. Granted, the clouds hung on for a good part of the day, but the clearing process will kick into higher gear tonight into Saturday. And as dew points continue to lower, comfortable will be a common theme of our forecast through the first half of next week, with the possible exception of Sunday into Sunday night as some stickier air makes a brief return ahead of a late weekend cold front. Outside of the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm ahead of that front either late Sunday afternoon or more likely Sunday night, it's a mostly dry forecast through the middle of next week as high pressure builds in next week after our cold front passes through with little fanfare. That high should ensure seasonably warm highs mostly in the 70s throughout the forecast, with some comfy overnight lows in the 50s more often than not.
TONIGHT
Expect skies to become clear to partly cloudy overnight as the drier air continues to become established and high pressure shifts into New England. Light northeast winds around that high will allow the humidity levels to continue to drop, which will in turn allow overnight lows to drop into the cool and crisp mid 50s. So open up those windows overnight and give the air conditioning a break after a hard week's work.
SATURDAY
Even though our high pressure drifts off the New England coast to start the weekend, it will still control our weather and provide us with a dry and pleasant day as sunshine mixes with a few clouds. It will be one of the cooler days we've seen as summer inches closer to fall, with daytime highs mostly in the low to mid 70s, a bit cooler than average despite a good deal of sunshine. Humidity levels will remain refreshingly low compared to the stickier stuff we sweated to earlier in the week.
SUNDAY
What initially looked to be a somewhat wet second half of the weekend has trended slowly but steadily drier as it gets closer. Expect clouds to increase and for skies to become mostly cloudy during the day as a cold front approaches from the Great Lakes, but most of us may sneak in a mainly dry day. A shower or thunderstorm could sneak into areas towards the Interstate 81 corridor late in the day, with the rain chance increasing elsewhere overnight Sunday night. Furthermore, it looks like the moisture will fizzle as it comes east into our area, so don't expect more than a passing shower or thunderstorm at most when the front finally comes through later Sunday night. Sunday's highs inch up to the mid to upper 70s despite the clouds, and humidity levels inch up as well ahead our front.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Our cold front will slowly push off the East Coast early Monday, allowing some clouds or a shower to linger early in the day, especially closer to the coast, but nothing more. Otherwise, a larger area of high pressure builds in through the first half of the week, cresting overhead early Wednesday. That big bubble of high pressure ensures no trouble weather-wise, with a string of nice mid-September days expected with seasonable temperatures for most of the week.