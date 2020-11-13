Who says that Friday the 13th is unlucky? After two-and-a-half days of damp and dreary weather, the clouds finally broke for some sunshine on our Friday afternoon. And that sunshine is a sign of things to come for the weekend, as plenty of sunshine will be with us all day Saturday and for at least the start of Sunday. Later Sunday, our next cold front will slide through, with an increase in clouds and some rain showers out ahead of it, and a shot of colder and blustery weather behind it for the first half of next week. So after record warmth and highs surging well into the 70s earlier this week and a return to November reality with 50s over the last few days and continuing through the weekend, get ready for a few days with highs only in the 40s through the middle of next week. All the while, a gusty and blustery wind will add a chill to the already cold air. Despite that chill however, it’s a mostly dry forecast next week, with just a spotty rain or snow shower possible, most likely on Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As high pressure continues to build in, expect skies to trend mostly clear, as lows return to seasonably chilly levels in the mid 30s. Winds will be light, so there won’t be too much of a wind chill.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the nicer albeit the cooler weekend day, with high pressure overhead for just one day and mostly sunny skies the result. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s, with just a light northwest breeze. By Sunday, a cold front will slide through during the day, bringing increasing breezes, along with increasing clouds after a little morning sun. A bit of rain can also be expected during the afternoon and early evening with the arrival of the front. Rainfall totals on average look to run around 0.10” to 0.25” area-wide, enough to get you wet but not enough to cause any issues. Highs will briefly warm into the mid and a few upper 50s ahead of our cold front, before colder air arrives to start next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine Monday through Wednesday, but brisk west to northwest winds will usher in increasingly colder air. Highs will be in the low 50s early Monday before dropping off during the day, and remain in the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the time should be dry, save a scattered rain or snow shower here or there. But the colder air and wind will be the bigger weather talking points, especially after our recent warm stretch. Tuesday will be the most likely day for a rain or snow shower, with the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey hills the favored spots to see one. It will also be the windiest day as well, with winds gusting over 30 miles-per-hour, keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.
TRACK THE WEATHER: