While clouds were stubborn to break for a while on Thursday and we had to wait until afternoon for appreciable sunshine, it was a dry day overall, the last one we may see through early next week. It's a cool and unsettled transition from April into May, with several rounds of soaking rain from Friday afternoon to Sunday night, then brisk winds, chilly temps, and a few scattered showers through the first half of next week. While it will be the third straight weekend with rain, we won't have the severe thunderstorms or flash flooding we've seen the last two Saturdays. Instead, it will be 1 to 3 inches of rain on average from Friday through Monday, a good soaking that will put a big dent in our winter through early spring rainfall deficits that has much of the area abnormally dry and some in a moderate drought. The wettest periods will be from Friday evening to midday Saturday, then again Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Next week, the steady rain will be gone, but a few showers, blustery winds, and a good deal of clouds will linger through Wednesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While we enjoy clear to to partly cloudy skies early tonight, the clouds, which were stubborn to break early on Thursday, will be quick to move back in from the south and west overnight. So we'll become mostly cloudy overnight, and that's how we'll start our Friday. The increasing clouds will keep temperatures up in the low to mid 40s again overnight, with no frost concerns like we had several nights earlier this week.
FRIDAY
While Friday may start dry first thing, expect clouds to thicken and rain to develop from southwest to northeast across the area by late morning through early afternoon, with the afternoon through overnight hours seeing periods of steadier rain and drizzle. It will be an unseasonably cool, brisk, and raw day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, with an easterly breeze around 10-20mph that will add to the damp and dismal feel to the day. Around an inch of rain on average is expected from the first round of steadier rain Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be a cloudy, chilly, and damp day overall, but some steadier early morning rain should taper off to just some drizzle, mist, or a few scattered showers by midday through the afternoon. So the morning will be the wettest part of the day, and the afternoon just gray and gloomy but not necessarily much measurable rain. Still, it's less than ideal for outdoor plans, with highs only in the low to mid 50s and a continued raw easterly breeze around 10-15mph. Saturday night will likely feature some patchy drizzle, fog, and perhaps a shower or two.
SUNDAY
There's little rest for the rain-weary for the second half of the weekend, with another low pressure set to deliver another round of periods of rain and drizzle, which will develop during the day on Sunday and last through Sunday night, with perhaps some showers lingering into early Monday morning. As this may develop into a stronger low pressure, this second round of rain will be accompanied by more noticeable winds, which will develop Sunday night into Monday. Rainfall amounts will again average around an inch to an inch-and-a-half, with amounts to two inches possible for some depending on the track and strength of our coastal low. Temperatures may sneak back into the still cool but not as chilly low 60s for a day on Sunday ahead of our developing storm, but then drop back into the upper 50s on Monday as gusty winds wrap around more cool air. Most of the rain should end later Sunday night, and it should be mostly dry by Monday morning.
MONDAY
Our Sunday night storm will depart, but will linger up over eastern Canada. That will lock in more unseasonably cool temperatures through at least the first half of next week, with some gusty winds persisting too. While there could be a lingering shower Monday morning, most of the day Monday looks dry, and may even see clouds break for a little sunshine. It will be windy and turn cooler, with highs back into the upper 50s, and a blustery westerly breeze around 15-25mph and gusty.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Our upper level low will linger over the Northeast, meaning continued cool temps through midweek with highs mostly in the mid 50s. It will be breezy too, which will add a chill, as will mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers. We'll lose the steady rain, but a few pop-up showers are possible underneath the cool pool of air. And while there will be some sun each day, the clouds will likely fill in and dominate as each day progresses. It's more of a late March or early April rather than an early May feel to start next week.
