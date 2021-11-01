Welcome to November, which got off to a bright, brisk, and seasonably cool start on Monday, with highs around 55 to 60 degrees. That's as mild as it will get all week, as increasingly cool air becomes established through the start of the weekend. That will equate to highs only in the low 50s, a good 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. And for the first time this fall, expect widespread frosts and freezes at night for much of the area, with overnight lows around 30 to 35 degrees. A cold front that will cross the area on Tuesday provides the only chance for a shower or two this week, with the rest of the forecast dry through Sunday. The big weather headline for the week will be an extended stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures that will arrive on Tuesday and last through Saturday, before some slight moderation into early next week.
TONIGHT
Skies will start out mostly clear this evening, then clouds will increase overnight as our cold front approaches. Lows will dip into the upper 30s, but the widespread frost and freeze threat will hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
TUESDAY
A cold front will cross the area during the day, supplying mostly cloudy skies and nothing more than a shower or two for most out ahead of it. There could be some steadier showers points south of the Lehigh Valley, mostly towards the southern tier of Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware. Highs will only be in the low 50s, thanks to the clouds and the passing shower or two. As skies clear Tuesday night, lows dip to around freezing, and a widespread frost and a possible freeze is likely for many.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for the middle and end of the week, and possibly right through the first weekend of November as well. A coastal low off of the East Coast late this week likely stays far enough out to sea to have no sizable impact on our area, although northeast breezes could be a little brisk closer to the shore. The big story will be the cool temperatures, with highs around 50 degrees each day and overnight lows around 30-35 degrees, with frosts or freezes possible most nights. The growing season should officially end for most of us by the end of the week.
