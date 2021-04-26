The new work and school week got off to a bright and brisk start today, with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs, despite abundant sunshine, struggling to make it to 60 degrees. A long-advertised warming trend is still on track for the middle of the week, after one more rather chilly night tonight. After waking up to some 30s again early Tuesday morning, expect highs to soar through the 60s and into the mid 70s by afternoon. And we’re not done just yet warming up, as 80-something-degree high temperatures are still expected to arrive on Wednesday.. All the while, we keep things dry with no worse than partly sunny skies through midweek. Low pressure will track to our north later this week but drag a cold front through on Friday. Out ahead of that front, expect some showers Thursday into early Friday, with some brisk breezes and cooler temperatures in the wake of the front later Friday into the start of the weekend.
TONIGHT
The April full moon, called the full “pink” moon, will light the way tonight under clear to partly cloudy skies. The brisk breezes from the day will diminish, and a cool and dry night will result with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible in the normally colder spots, but no widespread frosts or freezes are likely at this time.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Look for partly to occasionally mostly sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the steadily warming temperatures the big weather talking point both days. Highs soar into the low 70s on Tuesday, then surge even warmer into the low to even mid 80s on Wednesday. It would be the first 80-degree day of the year in the Lehigh Valley, and the second in Berks County (March 26th was the first). We can thank a warm front and the warm southwest breezes behind it for the summer preview.
THURSDAY
Initially, it looked like Thursday would be a repeat of Wednesday’s 80-degree sunshine, but the forecast has taken a “somewhat” cloudier and wetter turn. While we still look to be on the plus side of 70 degrees on Thursday, and perhaps well into the 70s, it also looks mostly cloudy with the chance of at least a few showers, although some steadier rain looks to stay up to our north and west. If the showers are scarce and a little more sun breaks out, it could end up warmer, but it’s still uncertain.
FRIDAY
An early morning cold front may bring a few showers out ahead of it, followed by blustery winds and cooler weather behind it along with a lingering shower or two later in the day. Our front will sweep the 70s and 80s away, with cooler and more seasonable 60s arriving into the start of the month of May this weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of May looks mostly dry, but rather brisk and cooler to start with partly sunny skies and highs around 60 Saturday and into the mid 60s Sunday. Gusty winds on Saturday will make it the cooler feeling of the two weekend days.
