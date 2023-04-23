Many would likely agree Sunday was a fairly decent one for mid to late April standards as much of the region saw a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon high temperatures in the more seasonable mid 60s. A stray shower popped up across the higher elevations to the north during the afternoon, but most stayed dry. The big weather story for the new week will really revolve around temperatures as below normal levels are anticipated with very little change in the numbers from day-to-day. This is due to a persistent upper level trough overhead that will keep daytime highs basically in the upper 50s to lower 60s and nighttime lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s all throughout the week. A mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected for the first part of the week with very little chances for rain…mainly just some spotty showers primarily for higher elevations north and west. For the latter half of the week, the weather will perhaps turn a bit more unsettled with opportunities for passing showers. No one day looks to be a washout…in fact, guidance has been flip flopping on timing and track, so details will be ironed out in the days ahead.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clouds should quickly thin out after the sun sets this evening giving way to a mostly clear or partly cloudy sky across the region for the overnight. A stray shower may also linger very early this evening, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley, but that too should quickly dissipate after the sun sets. Temperatures will be seasonably cool overnight as lows drop to around 40 degrees. Higher elevations north and west will probably even be a little bit colder and some patchy frost will be possible there. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation if you live in those aforementioned spots.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
An upper level trough overhead for the first half of the week will ensure we experience some chilly conditions again for this time of the year similar to how last week started with high temperatures Monday and Tuesday likely getting no higher than the upper 50s. There will also be a bit of a northwest breeze to add an extra chill to the air. Just a stray shower for the higher elevations north and west will be possible Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies expected otherwise. On Wednesday, skies may be a bit cloudier, and more of the area might see a few showers, as a weak piece of energy embedded within our upper level trough rotates through. High temperatures Wednesday won’t change much only topping out around 60 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Temperatures aren’t expected to change much for Thursday and Friday with daytime highs likely only topping out around 60 degrees. These numbers are still below normal as the average high is in the mid to upper 60s for this time of the year. As of right now, guidance doesn't have the best handle on the next weather maker or makers arriving later in the week. However, an unsettled pattern looks to develop bringing a round of precipitation later in the week with mostly cloudy skies. The timing and track will be ironed out once we get closer to the timeframe.
