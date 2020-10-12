The remnants of Delta that pushed steadier and at times heavier rain into the area late Sunday, will stall out and slowly weakening along the Mid-Atlantic Coast today. This will lead to the steadier rain this morning to taper to showers and spotty drizzle as the day progresses. A cold front moving in from the Midwest later tonight will finally whisk the depleted Delta away early on Tuesday putting an end to the rain. However, by that point rainfall totals since late Sunday will be on the order of 1 to 1.5 inches with locally higher amounts possible, which will most likely be along and southeast of Interstate 95. Otherwise, this will be a cloudy, humid, and somewhat cool stretch, but in the wake of Delta and the cold front, this will all change. High pressure will push in from the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday gradually returning sunshine, less humid conditions, and warmer temperatures to the area throughout the day. That high pressure system will then stick around through the middle and into the second half of the workweek providing plenty of sunshine and allowing the above-normal temperatures to linger through Thursday. Thursday night into Friday an area of low pressure advancing through Eastern Canada will drag its cold front through the East Coast resulting in cloudier skies and our next opportunity for a little rain as we round out the workweek.
TODAY
The steadiest and heaviest rain from Delta will slide through this morning and will provide a good soaking with as much as 1 to 1.5 inches of total rain expected for much of the area, with a few spots perhaps even seeing up to 3 inches, especially to the south and east. While minor poor drainage and smaller stream flooding are possible, significant widespread flooding issues are expected. As we move through the afternoon Monday, it appears some of the steadier and heavier rain will start to taper back to more in the way of scattered showers or drizzle, but don’t expect any sunshine to return. An easterly onshore breeze, abundant cloud cover, and quite a bit of dampness will all lead to a raw and unseasonably cool day as highs only manage the upper 50s.
TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
Things will remain fairly constant overnight as cloudy skies with some showers and pockets of drizzle persisting. Temperatures will stay in the 50s, but for the middle of October 50s, especially the middle and upper 50s, are rather mild. The winds will slowly diminish through Tuesday morning, but overall it will still be on the breezy side.
THE REST OF TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
A cold front will quickly move in from the west early on Tuesday as sweep Delta off to the northeast marking an end to the rain. As high pressure begins to build in the clouds will break for sunshine Tuesday afternoon and that will help drive temperatures into the upper 60s. High pressure will position itself over the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday leading to an abundance of sunshine and even with the cooler jumping-off point Wednesday morning compared to Tuesday morning temperatures will be a degree or two warmer. Near 70° high temperatures for the middle of October are about 5° above normal.
THURSDAY
High pressure will scoot off the coast on Thursday while a cold front advances eastward from the Midwest. Out ahead of that front, a southwesterly wind flow will aid in keeping afternoon highs warm for this time of the year in the low 70s. Thursday looks to start with a fair amount of sunshine which will gradually give way to some increasing clouds during the afternoon as the aforementioned cold front moves a little closer. While most of the day should be dry, a shower or two may sneak into areas closer to Interstate 81 very late. More areas will likely have a better chance of seeing some showers overnight Thursday as our front crosses the region.
FRIDAY
Our cold front that moves in from the west overnight Thursday looks to hang around into Friday keeping skies mostly cloudy with an additional chance for showers. With more clouds, some showers, and cooler air filtering in behind the cold front, highs will drop back to more seasonable levels in the middle 60s.