TODAY: Showers early, then turning breezy and colder with some late clearing. High: 51
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and colder; brisk early. Low: 27
SATURDAY: Chillier with some sun followed by increasing clouds; rain moving in at night. High: 47 Low: 35
It sometimes can be tough to get a mostly sunny sky during the month of November, as it’s a month when clouds can dominate and be especially stubborn. Many of us saw that stubbornness in action over the last few days, but not Thursday as the day began with some abundant sunshine. Yes, some clouds did increase in the afternoon ahead of our next cold front, but it was a dry and pleasant mid-November day and also a seasonably mild one, with highs for most in the low to mid 50s. The mild air will remain with us through the first half of today and then return for holiday travelers by the middle of next week, but chillier temperatures will be the rule for the upcoming weekend. In addition to being on the cool side, the weekend will also turn wet, especially Saturday night into Sunday.
Skies were mostly cloudy last night, and we did see a couple showers pop up, but for the most part it was dry. The clouds and increasing moisture in the air however helped lead to mild overnight low temperatures which only dropped into the mid and upper 40s. For the rest of today, we’ll continue to track showers advancing from west to east across the region thanks to a cold frontal passage. By midafternoon, most if not all of these showers should be moving away to the east of Interstate 95. As the cold front slides through, temperatures will drop and winds will increase, with even some clearing approaching from the west towards sunset. Highs have already occurred for the day in the low 50s and temperatures will gradually fall back through the 40s as brisk northwest winds usher in some colder air.
Winds will gradually diminish tonight as skies clear with high pressure briefly building in. The colder air will become more established tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s overnight. Saturday will get off to quite the cold start, but it will also be the better weekend day overall with sunshine to start, clouds to finish, and a chill throughout with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will be knocking on our doorstep towards evening, especially points south and west of the Lehigh Valley.
The wettest part of the weekend still looks to be Saturday night into early Sunday as low pressure tracks just to our south over the weekend. While not a major storm, it will certainly have more moisture to work with than most of our storms have so far this month and provide a solid opportunity for a steadier rain. Right now, it looks like a widespread 0.50” of rain for most, with some spots as high as 1.00” where some steadier rain persists, especially points south and east. Now to the north and west, especially north and west of the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors, there’s a chance for some wet snow or a wintry mix to factor in with air that may be just cold enough to support some wintry weather. For most of us though, it’s all rain. That steadier rain early Sunday tapers off to showers during the day, which may linger for much of the day across far eastern Pennsylvania and the northern half of New Jersey. If there were to be some drying or clearing, it would be very late in the day, as the northwest winds ramp up behind our departing storm. Highs Sunday are once again expected to reach the mid to upper 40s.
Those getting a head start on holiday travel early next week will be treated to dry weather with a good deal of sunshine, and a gradual warming trend as an added bonus. The big travel day on Wednesday looks breezy and mild with highs in the mid 50s, but also at least partially wet with some rain or rain showers around for part of the day. It will then turn windy and colder, but also drier and brighter by Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. Last year, Thanksgiving was one of the coldest on record, and our prospects aren’t looking as bitter this year. Turkey Day highs look to be in the mid 40s with a blustery breeze adding an extra chill.
