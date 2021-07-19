After a rather cloudy, and somewhat cool Sunday, highs returned closer to normal Monday in the middle 80s as an abundance of sunshine made a return to the region. A pesky low pressure system to our north combined with an upper level trough overtop of the region did spark some very isolated shower and thunderstorm activity north and west. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will remain possible early on this evening, however once the sun sets, the loss of daytime heating should allow anything that remains to quickly die out. Tuesday should be a dry and rather sunny day with highs continuing to warm through the 80s along with a slight increase in humidity. A cold front will track through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, then high pressure looks to return for Thursday leading to sunny and dry weather with comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Yet another cold front is expected to track in on Friday once again bringing a chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm along with increasing amounts of cloud cover. Behind Friday’s front, high pressure will return for Saturday leading to a nice start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortable highs in the mid 80s. A warm front is expected to approach from the west Sunday leading to increasing clouds along with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms again.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A low pressure system that impacted the area back on the weekend continues to have some influence on our weather early on this evening. The low continues moving north into northern New England, however a broad region of moisture wrapping around it combined with an upper level trough overtop of our region has aided in sparking some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity. Much of this activity has remained north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but a cell or two may be able to sneak a little further south and east early on this evening. No severe weather is expected however, and once the sun sets, the loss of daytime heating should allow anything that remains to quickly fall apart. We can then expect a dry and mostly clear night with low temperatures dropping back into the mid 60s.
TUESDAY
The pesky low pressure system over New England should finally move well away to the north and east for Tuesday, while the upper level trough that was overhead also moves away out to sea. High pressure will move in from our west and this will result in a mostly sunny and dry day. Sunshine will have a hazy appearance due to smoke from wildfires out in the western states, and this smoke will also enhance the appearance of sunrise and sunset. Look for afternoon highs to continue to climb reaching the upper 80s, perhaps even near 90 degrees in a couple spots. Dew points will also go up a little as well into the mid and upper 60s, so it will be a slightly stickier day compared to Monday, but still nothing overly oppressive. Later Tuesday night, a cold front looks to drop down into the St. Lawrence River Valley and this may send a shower or thunderstorm towards locations near and north of Interstate 80.
WEDNESDAY
The cold front that moves into the St. Lawrence River Valley Tuesday night will track down through the region during the day Wednesday bringing the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. This might even occur as early as late morning with the chance continuing into the afternoon, likely done with by early evening. At this time no severe weather is anticipated, but a few storms could be locally strong with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours. Partly sunny skies can be expected otherwise Wednesday with somewhat of a sticky feel and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
THURSDAY
Behind Wednesday’s cold front, dew points will drop back into the 50s for Thursday setting the stage for a very pleasant day for this time of the year. High pressure from the Great Lakes will build into the region and this will lead to a fair amount of sunshine with comfortable highs in the low to mid 80s.
FRIDAY
Yet another cold front is expected to track in from our north and west for Friday leading to another chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Similar to Wednesday, these showers and storms may occur earlier in the day and will probably be done with by the evening, at least by the looks of things at the moment. Partly sunny skies can be expected otherwise Friday with afternoon highs reaching the low and mid 80s along with a little uptick in humidity certainly compared to Thursday.
THE WEEKEND
The weekend looks to get off to a nice start as Canadian high pressure builds in behind Friday’s cold front and settles overtop of the region for Saturday. This should make for a mostly sunny, dry, and very comfortable day with dew points once again back in the 50s and afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Sunday unfortunately is starting to look a little unsettled now as a warm front approaches from our west. There are still some timing differences with the forecast model guidance on just how fast this front moves, but for now, we’ll lean towards a forecast that features mostly cloudy skies Sunday with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday look to reach the low and middle 80s.
