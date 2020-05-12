Weather Alert

MDZ008-NJZ007>010-PAZ060>062-101>103-105-121200- /O.EXT.KPHI.FR.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-200512T1200Z/ Cecil-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Elkton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 334 AM EDT Tue May 12 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 to 36 degrees may allow frost to develop. * WHERE...Parts of northeastern Maryland, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 8:00 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$