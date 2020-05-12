A pair of drama-free weather days follow a cool and showery Monday as one storm departs and two areas of high pressure build in. We know what you're thinking... That should be double the chance for warmer air, right? But despite a fair amount of sunshine both Tuesday and more so on Wednesday, highs will still land in the lower 60s before tumbling into the 30s at night. It's not until high pressure shifts offshore, and a warm front approaches, that temperatures really take off. Thursday is the buffer day between a stretch of below normal days and the upcoming unseasonable warmth. By Friday, highs may kiss 80 degrees with the 70s during the weekend, though each day is a bit unsettled with a shower or thunderstorm possible.
TUESDAY
A couple areas of high pressure, one over the Carolinas and one over the Great Lakes, gain some more ground Tuesday. Normally this would equal a good deal of sunshine, but we have to add an upper-level trough to the weather equation, which solves for some patches of clouds from time to time. Any showers developing along this trough should fizzle before reaching us, but likely lead to more in the way of clouds the farther north and west you travel, with more sunshine south and east. Highs sneak past the 60 degree mark for all but the higher elevations with a persistent breeze adding a little flare to the air.
TUESDAY NIGHT
After another breezy day, winds gradually diminish and skies quickly clear Tuesday night. Temperatures tumble into the middle and upper 30s with freezing temperatures in the typically colder spots, higher up in elevation.
WEDNESDAY
This is probably the brightest day of the bunch as high pressure parks itself directly overhead. In fact, it's such a lovely day that the moon hangs out all morning long. Find Saturn and Jupiter to its upper right pre-dawn, and Mars to its left. A clear morning is followed by a sunny afternoon, though temperatures won't change much from the day before. Highs still fall 5 to 10 degrees short of normal, in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY
The area of high pressure responsible for a pleasant, albeit cool, Wednesday works its way off the East Coast all while a warm front lifts north through Pennsylvania. Skies cloud up by day's end with some showers developing, too. That said, the meat of the day is dry, leading to the first above normal day in a little while. Temperatures rise upper 60s, perhaps approaching 70 degrees in spots.
FRIDAY
By Friday morning, Thursday's warm front will be to our north, so the showers will be isolated if at all and we'll be sitting in the warm sector. The warm sector is exactly what the name would suggest, a warm area in between the warm front and the cold front where temperatures soar. Without a whole lot happening rain-wise through midday, a southwesterly flow, and some sunshine popping out look for temperatures to surge to around 80°. By the mid to late afternoon hours on Friday the cold front will be moving into Eastern Pennsylvania along with its showers and thunderstorms. As the center of low pressure tracks northeast through the St. Lawrence River Valley Friday evening, we'll see the showers and thunderstorms end by midnight.