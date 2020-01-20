Mother Nature got a little snow and slop out of her system this weekend, granting the northern mid-Atlantic a mainly dry week ahead. But it's a mainly dry week that also begins brisk and cold before ending in the 40s Thursday and Friday. Plan on a few sunny days in a row following by a few starry nights, until clouds gradually return later Thursday and Friday. That's ahead of a storm which may bring a mix of rain, ice, and a bit of snow this weekend. This weekend around, though, it's a lot warmer...favoring more liquid than frozen precipitation.
MONDAY
The cold is the big weather story for Martin Luther King Jr. Day as high temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark. While the day turns out fairly bright after some early morning clouds and flurries, the sunshine has little to no impact on those temperatures. Brisk winds add a bitter chill to the air making it feel like the lower 20s, at best, Monday afternoon. Actual temperatures tumble through the middle teens overnight as winds diminish. It's a frigid, but fantastic, night to do some stargazing! See the Space Station fly by from 6:35 to 6:38 PM from the southwest to the southeast.
TUESDAY
Some baby steps in the better, less cold direction Tuesday as high pressure builds overhead and winds loosen their grip on temperatures. The middle teens Tuesday morning and the lower 30s Tuesday afternoon won't be too far off from "feels like" temperatures.
MID-LATE WEEK
Forecasting a big warm-up during this time period, certainly by the end of the week. Wednesday is the transitional day as temperatures finally eclipse the freezing mark and land somewhere in the upper 30s instead. After a chilly start Thursday, highs hit the lower 40s, accompanied by plenty of sunshine. Friday is the warmest day of the week ahead of an approaching storm. Highs fall a few degrees short of 50 as clouds gradually increase throughout the day. Rain, ice, and perhaps some wet snowflakes hold off until very late Friday night if not Saturday morning, and continue into the weekend.