The final week of January started and ended cloudy with a few sunny days tucked in between. As we have turned the calendar to a new month, clouds continued to rule over the sun. But, milder than normal temperatures remain in place and things will get very mild around here on Monday. Watch for a few rain or snow showers to move through tonight and a spotty rain or snow shower on Sunday. A couple of spots could see a quick coating of snow on non-paved surfaces tonight, mainly in the normally colder locations. The very mild temperatures that begin Monday will only last through Tuesday before a frontal boundary will cool things off starting Wednesday. A storm system will bring rain into the area on Wednesday. With some colder air moving in some of the precipitation could also fall as ice or snow during the latter part of next week.
SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY
Another disturbance sliding through Saturday night will be responsible for a couple of rain and snow showers with perhaps a coating of snow in a few spots Saturday night if the snow showers are persistent enough in any one spot. A little sun is possible Sunday, especially before lunch, but one final disturbance will swing by to our north the second half of the day and that could touch off a spotty rain or snow shower in spots. More noticeable on Sunday will be an increasingly brisk west to northwest breeze that may gust to 25 miles-per-hour, but as there’s no cold air for that wind to usher in, highs will remain in the mid 40s. Granted, that wind will add a little chill to the air the second half of the weekend. So to review, multiple weak disturbances could bring a few showers throughout the weekend, but much of the time will be dry rather than wet.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Ready or not, here they come again. Widespread highs in the mid to even upper 50s are likely to start next week. Monday will be the nicest day of the week by far with sunshine and patchy clouds, then clouds and rain chances will progressively increase each day through midweek. Tuesday looks mild once again with highs in the middle 50s under a good amount of cloud cover. As of snow there won't be anything more than a stray shower.
MID TO LATE WEEK
A steadier rain looks to move in for Wednesday with periods of rain and drizzle and high temperatures much cooler in the middle 40s. Some cooler air will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday with some of the precipitation falling as ice or snow along with the rain. This looks to be a complex set up later next week so we will watch things carefully over the next few days.