TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower in spots south and east. Low: 47
MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Turning out mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 42
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Behind a cold front that moved through late in the day Saturday, high pressure moved back into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday leading to a dry and pleasant end to the weekend. Sun-filled skies to start Sunday gave way to increasing clouds from south to north as the day progressed as an area of low pressure across the Carolinas tracked northeastward towards the Delmarva. Sunday morning started a bit on the chilly side with several locations seeing low temperatures in the upper 30s and several other locations seeing lows in the low 40s. High temperatures Sunday afternoon however were seasonable for this time of the year reaching the mid and upper 60s. Breezes were light.
The aforementioned low pressure system to our south will continue tracking northeastward over the Delmarva overnight tonight making its way offshore from the New Jersey coastline by sunrise Monday. Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight, and a few showers will likely work across at least southern New Jersey and Delaware, maybe even parts of the Delaware Valley. These showers however will likely have a tough time pushing any further north and west from Interstate 95, so much of the region should stay dry tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.
Any rain from Sunday night's low pressure system should be done by sunrise Monday as the storm system continues its push further away offshore. High pressure will return from the west for Columbus Day Monday leading to a mostly sunny day with pleasant afternoon high temperatures climbing all the way into the low 70s. High pressure overhead for Monday night will lead to clear skies and rather cool overnight low temperatures dropping down into the low 40s. High pressure will remain in control for Tuesday keeping our weather dry with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures Tuesday will be a little cooler compared to Monday thanks to the cooler start to the day, but should still reach seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s.
The next chance for rain comes on Wednesday when an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast and tags up with an area of low pressure moving across the Great Lakes dragging a cold front in our direction. The result will be a rather cloudy Wednesday with rain at times, perhaps even a t-storm, and cooler high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Behind Wednesday's storm system, the clouds will break for some sunshine on Thursday, but a gusty northwest wind will usher in a rather cool air mass. High temperatures on Thursday are only expected to reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. As the upper level trough associated with Wednesday's system swings through it may spark a stray shower, but this will likely be confined to the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey.
High pressure will build back in from the west for Friday leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and slightly warmer afternoon high temperatures back in the low 60s. High pressure will remain in control as it moves off the coast on Saturday keeping our weather dry and sunny. Our wind flow will change to a south and southwesterly direction ushering back in a warmer air mass. High temperatures Saturday should reach at least the mid 60s, and the warming trend will continue through Sunday into the beginning of next week as strong high pressure remains anchored just offshore keeping a south and southwesterly wind flow in place. High temperatures Sunday into the start of next week are expected to at least reach the low 70s.