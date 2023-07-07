TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 70
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a mainly spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT: An evening spotty shower or thunderstorm possible; otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Low: 69
As expected, Friday saw a little uptick in coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms as we worked through the afternoon. A few storms produced strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain that may have lead to some flooding. It was a partly sunny, warm, and very sticky day otherwise as high temperatures climbed to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s. Daily opportunities for showers and storms will continue through the weekend with more widespread rain expected Sunday, likely the wettest day of the forecast. As a result of more clouds and higher rain chances, the heat will continue to back off, with highs settling back closer to 80 degrees by Sunday into the very start of next week. Temperatures are then expected to gradually climb back into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees by the middle of next week as shower and thunderstorm chances temporarily dwindle. While no prolonged extreme heat is expected anytime soon, the humidity stays high for the duration, as a sticky pattern continues.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front slowly approaching the region from the west and clashing with a humid and unstable air mass was the culprit for Friday's showers and storms. The front is weakening as it approaches the area, and with the sun setting and the loss of daytime heating, we should eventually see much of the shower and thunderstorm coverage dissipate. Never-the-less, early on, be mindful that a few cells may move through that lead to a bit of lightning, winds gusting to 40 miles-per-hour, small hail, and the biggest threat…heavy rain leading to localized flooding. Expect drier conditions overnight with mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog late. It will again be very warm and muggy overnight as low temperatures only drop down to around 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
Another sticky and stormy weekend looks to be in the cards, much like last weekend, with some hazy sun on a warm and humid Saturday and only a few hit-or-miss mainly afternoon thunderstorms, then more widespread showers and storms on Sunday as a stronger area of low pressure moves through. The heat will continue to ease as rain chances rise with mid 80s likely for highs on Saturday, then only around 80 degrees on Sunday, likely the wetter and cloudier of the two weekend days. Heavy downpours are the primary concern given the high humidity, with some localized flooding possible especially on Sunday, as well as a stronger or gustier storm at times.
MONDAY
It appears the bulk of the unsettled weather from Sunday will exit the region for Monday as Sunday's low pressure system moves away to our northeast while a cold front slowly works its way offshore. Humidity values will remain high however, and there will be just enough energy leftover on the backside of Sunday's storm system, that we can't entirely discount a stray storm for Monday afternoon. Still, much of the region should stay dry under partly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure returns from our west for the middle of the week finally leading to at least a couple days of storm-free conditions. Skies should be mostly sunny, and high temperatures will rebound to more seasonable levels in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. It's certainly not extreme heat, but one thing that does stay high will be the humidity. So heat index values should be several degrees into the 90s.
