While we started our Friday with some sunshine, clouds arrived and thickened as the day progressed. And the rain isn't too far behind, as some scattered afternoon showers will morph into a steady and at times soaking rain this evening and especially overnight. Now we need the rain, as it's been a dry May and a dry spring overall. So a solid soaking tonight isn't a bad thing. What is bad is that the storm responsible for our Friday night soaker will linger through Sunday, meaning the holiday weekend will get off to a cloudy, cool, damp, and dreary start with scattered showers and drizzle both Saturday and Sunday. We can pin our hopes on Memorial Day Monday if you have outdoor plans, as we'll salvage the final day of the holiday weekend with drier, brighter, and somewhat milder weather. Of course, the warming trend continues next week, once most of us are back to work and school.
TONIGHT
Periods of rain will continue to overspread the area this evening and last through the night, occasionally moderate to heavy at times. It should be the good, needed soaking we've been searching for, with an inch or more of rain possible by Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the upper 40s, as the rain and a cool ocean breeze help to lock in the cooler temperatures that are ours to keep through Sunday.
SATURDAY
The steadier rain will have departed by Saturday morning, but the clouds and cool temperatures will not, as will be the case all weekend. We have a chance of breaking a record of sorts on Saturday, but not the record you want to break on a holiday weekend. The coolest high temperature ever on May 29th may be broken, as highs may only be in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday. That record as it stands now is 58 degrees in both Allentown and Reading. Weather-wise, expect cloudy skies, a cool onshore breeze, and some scattered showers or drizzle, especially the first half of the day. There is the chance the afternoon dries out a bit, but don't hope for any clearing or warming, just brief drying if we're fortunate.
SUNDAY
More clouds, cool temperatures, and perhaps another round of light rain and drizzle is expected for Sunday, with highs again mired in the 50s. The unseasonably cool, gray, and gloomy Memorial Day weekend continues through the day on Sunday.
MEMORIAL DAY
Here's our hope for having one decent day for outdoor activities this holiday weekend. It's not a guarantee, as some computer guidance slows our storm another day and lingers the clouds and showers and delays the improvements until Monday night. Others show morning clouds breaking for some sunshine, with highs getting back to near 70 degrees if that happens. We'll go with the latter for now and be cautiously optimistic, but stay tuned to future forecasts if you are shifting plans to Monday, as slow moving storms can be pesky and persistent sometimes.
TUESDAY
This is your next guaranteed dry day, with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm high temperatures back into the upper 70s, like they should be this time of year. A nice start to June looks to be in the cards!
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Warmer and somewhat more humid air looks poised to return towards the second half of next week. While highs may again make it above 80 degrees and we'll see at least some sunshine, shower and thunderstorm chances likely are back in the forecast by Wednesday and Thursday.
