It's a damp and chilly start to the weekend on Saturday, but we do salvage Sunday as the sunshine and seasonably mild highs around 55-60° returns to wrap up the weekend. Yet another disturbance, this one likely fairly weak, arrives later Monday into at least part of Tuesday with yet another chance of some light rain or rain showers, then drier weather returns for the middle of the week into Wednesday. The active pattern continues with another late week system bringing another chance of some rain by later Thursday or Friday. Temperatures next week look largely cooler than where we've been most of this week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
It's a damp and chilly start to the first weekend of spring, with a cloudy, brisk, and unseasonably cool Saturday with temperatures mired in the low to mid 40s throughout the day. A brisk easterly breeze around 10-20mph will add to the chill, not to mention some occasional light rain for a good chunk of the day, perhaps tapering off late afternoon or early evening. While not a heavy, soaking rain, it will be damp with on and off light rain and drizzle much of the day, with a quarter to an inch of rain on average expected, with some localized amounts to around a half inch possible.
SUNDAY
Given Saturday's forecast, Sunday gets the nod as the better weekend day. While it will be rather breezy, it will also be drier with a mix of clouds and sunshine and milder highs back in the upper 50s. Winds will "do a 180" compared to Saturday, coming now from the west and still rather brisk around 10-20mph and gusty at times.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Clouds will again increase on Monday, with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some light rain showers our way as early as later Monday or Monday night. Low pressure may develop off the coast and head out to sea, far enough away to limit potential impacts. However, some showers still could linger into at least early Tuesday depending on how this shakes out. Temperatures for most of the week look to stay in the 50s, closer to seasonable levels and not as warm as the 60s we saw often this past week.
WEDNESDAY
We should see some dry weather for the middle of the week, with a partly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cool Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The active pattern may send another chance for some light rain our way late in the week, either Thursday or Friday.
