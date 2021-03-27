TONIGHT: Variable clouds early, eventually turning out mostly cloudy late with some rain arriving. Low: 48
SUNDAY: Cloudy and becoming breezy with periods of rain and possibly a t-storm; heavy rain and strong winds possible with any t-storm. High: 66
SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower or t-storm early, then gradual clearing; windy. Low: 39
Hopefully you took advantage of Saturday’s nice weather because it will be a much different story on Sunday. After a sunny and warm Saturday with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, Sunday will feature another cold front bringing a round of rain and perhaps even some t-storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds to wrap up the weekend. The new week will begin with cooler temperatures and gusty winds following the cold front, but it will be dry. High temperatures will quickly warm back to pleasant levels in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with Tuesday staying dry and sunny while more clouds and some showers return later in the day on Wednesday as yet another cold front approaches the region. Behind this front, temperatures will turn drastically colder for the latter half of next week with gusty winds adding an extra chill to the air. Sunshine and drier conditions will gradually return as we get to the end of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
There were some mid and high clouds that increased late in the afternoon Saturday, and initially this evening these clouds will hang around leading to a rather overcast sky. Eventually however, these clouds should thin out which will actually lead to rather clear skies for a while. Once we approach the wee hours of Sunday morning however, look for clouds to thicken and lower as our next storm system approaches from the south and west. A few rain showers may start to break out as well not too long before sunrise. Overnight lows will be quite mild for this time of the year only dropping into the upper 40s.
SUNDAY
Our next cold front will bring lots of clouds and gusty winds and our next opportunity for some rain and storms, with around a half inch to one inch of rain expected by day’s end Sunday. Despite the wet weather, it will remain warm with highs in the middle 60s ahead of our cold front. Some data shows enough instability and wind shear across the area to lead to an isolated severe threat with damaging wind gusts the main concern. The risk is low but not zero so it’s certainly something to keep a close eye on. The best chance for severe weather would be the further south you head from Interstate 78. This threat will also likely be later in the afternoon through the early evening.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Not too long after the sun sets Sunday, our rain and t-storms should be exiting the region to our east as the cold front moves on through. Skies should gradually clear overnight Sunday, but winds will be gusty, perhaps up to 35 miles-per-hour. Sunday’s overnight lows will turn a little bit colder dropping back into the upper 30s. Factor in the wind and it will feel like it’s below freezing by first thing Monday morning.
MONDAY
Look for a bright, but blustery and cool start to the new work and school week on Monday, with skies turning out mostly sunny as the day progresses, but highs falling back to slightly below normal levels in the low 50s. Winds may continue to gust up to 35 miles-per-hour, certainly during the morning, and that will make temperatures feel even cooler.
TUESDAY
Tuesday should see the winds diminish again as high pressure builds overhead and moves offshore. The high will also keep our weather dry and sunny, and with more of a southerly wind flow expected, we should see some milder air build in. Afternoon highs Tuesday are expected to return to the more comfortable low 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Skies turn cloudier on Wednesday, but temperatures continue to get warmer, as a cold front advances closer to the region from our west. Out ahead of this front, a southwesterly wind flow will aid in pushing highs back into the mid 60s, even with more clouds. Some showers are also not out of the question, especially later in the afternoon through the nighttime hours. After midnight Wednesday night, our cold front should be moving off to our east, and once again some blustery and colder conditions will be settling back into the region. It might get cold enough to see some leftover showers mix with or change to some wet snow late Wednesday night, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
THURSDAY
Our cold front that moves through overnight Wednesday will move offshore by first thing Thursday morning. Thursday will likely start cloudy with some leftover rain, and perhaps even a little snow north and west, as we’ll still be close enough to the front. That front will be long gone by midday and afternoon Thursday, and while we’ll return to dry weather with a few breaks of sun, some much colder and blustery weather will also make a comeback. Look for highs Thursday to only reach the mid 40s, and with the winds factored in, it will feel more like it’s wintertime in the 30s.
