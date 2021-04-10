While the weekend certainly started on a cloudy note, the weather wasn’t too bad otherwise today with mainly dry conditions and warmer afternoon highs back in the upper 60s and even a few low 70s. The dry weather won’t last for the remainder of the weekend however as a warm front moving in late tonight into Sunday morning brings a round of steadier rain. That steadier rain will taper off by the afternoon Sunday, but a second round of showers and thunderstorms looks poised to move through late in the day Sunday into Sunday night as a cold front then slides across the region. Upper level low pressure will then slowly meander across the region for the first half of next week leading to rather cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and occasional shower chances. The latter half of next week may be drier, sunnier, and a little warmer.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Low pressure moving towards the Great Lakes will finally start to push a stationary front to our west through the region as a warm front late tonight into Sunday morning. A wave of steadier rain along this front will move into the region well after midnight tonight into sunrise Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder as well as some downpours will be possible with this rain, but no severe weather is expected. With the rather cloudy skies tonight and an uptick in moisture content in the air, look for overnight lows to be very mild only dropping into the mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday will likely start out rather damp as steady rain that moved in during the pre-dawn hours will likely stick around for a couple hours after sunrise. This rain will eventually taper away mid to late morning and move out to the north and east allowing clouds to break for a little sunshine. As we work through Sunday afternoon, outside of a stray shower, things do look mainly dry for a while. A cold front is then expected to approach from our west late in the day, and this may fire up scattered showers and thunderstorms. A couple of these storms could be locally strong with damaging wind gusts, but at this time, the Storm Prediction Center only has the region highlighted under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday PM…a level 1 out of 5. One thing that will be interesting to see is just how warm temperatures can get…a key player in how unstable the atmosphere can get which is fuel for any storms. Our aforementioned warm front may have a tough time lifting through the area, so those who are further north and east of the Lehigh Valley may struggle to even get any warmer than the lower 60s, while those south and west of the Lehigh Valley end up punching into the low 70s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Sunday night will likely be unsettled then as our cold front moves through bringing periods of rain and even a few thunderstorms. The marginal severe threat mentioned for late in the day Sunday will likely apply Sunday night as well, at least early on in the night. Sunday night’s lows will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. By the end of the weekend, rainfall totals look to be on the order of 0.50”-1.00” with isolated higher amounts possible, especially where any thunderstorms occur.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
The first half of the week looks to be mostly cloudy and cooler along with daily opportunities for showers, as pesky upper-level low pressure slowly meanders across the region. It won’t be a washout any day from Monday through Wednesday, but you’ll still need the umbrella on hand each day. Look for high temperatures to return closer to normal in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The pesky upper-level low pressure system that was slowly meandering across the region for the first half of the week will finally move away out to sea for Thursday and Friday. High pressure will return to the region bringing back more in the way of sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures. Look for afternoon highs Thursday and Friday to return to the low to mid 60s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: