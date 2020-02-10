A full "snow" moon treated stargazers to a spectacular view over the weekend, though it didn't do much to cure our snow deficit of about a foot so far this season. While there will be a few waves for precipitation in the week ahead, most of it will come in the liquid variety, save the Poconos and northern New Jersey where a wintry mix to rain may whiten the ground Monday morning and again Wednesday night. The rest of us will field on and off rain showers early in the week before sneaking in a dry day Wednesday. Then more rain moves in at night into Thursday, but it's gone in time for Valentine's Day. It seems Mother Nature plays cupid Friday, too...gifting couples a mainly dry but brisk day to celebrate one another. Wind chills well below freezing will encourage at least a little cuddling before temperatures bounce-back to 40 something this time next weekend.
MONDAY
A cold front is on the move Monday bringing periods of rain and clouds back into the weather picture. While the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley may see snow to start, southerly flow ahead of this front means it's all rain for everyone eventually. Highs will do a touch better than the weekend, reaching the upper 40s, despite the dampness of the day. None of that rain looks all that heavy with totals around 0.25", give or take.
TUESDAY
Monday's cold front overstays its welcome by stalling along the East Coast Tuesday, acting as the highway for another wave of low pressure to ride north. That low spells more clouds, rain, and drizzle for the area, especially south and east towards the I-95 corridor. That's where rainfall totals may be closer to 0.50". For the rest of us, it's on the order or 0.25" or less. Rain favors the first part of the day as it tapers off in the afternoon with a drier and clearer Tuesday evening in the weather cards. High temperatures will hit the middle 40s before falling to around freezing under somewhat starry night skies.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure builds in for a brief break in the rain Wednesday before it returns at night. Skies will start sunny but gradually adopt more clouds as the day progresses with highs remaining in the middle 40s. Shortly after dinner time, a warm front will usher in wetter weather which continues into the first part of Thursday as a cold front slides through the area then off the coast. It's primarily rain for most, but perhaps another brief wintry mix at the onset in the higher elevations. Sounds familiar, right? Sure it does, as it has happened so many times this winter.
THURSDAY
Highs may flirt with 50 degrees on Thursday, which makes the case for all rain pretty easy given yet another surge of milder air. Expect some periods of rain Thursday, especially in the morning, before rain tapers to showers later in the day. Breezy south winds ahead of our next low pressure and cold front will shift from the west once our front passes, and then again from the northwest overnight and usher in a quick but intense shot of cold to wrap up the week.
FRIDAY
A lovely, albeit brisk and chilly, day in store for Valentine's Day. Perfect cuddling weather, to be honest, as a gusty northwest wind makes temperatures in the lower 30s feel much colder than that. That brisk wind may blow in a snow shower or flurry during the day, though most of the time Friday will be dry with times of clouds and sunshine. Diminishing winds and starry skies at night will set the stage for a very cold night as temperatures tumble into the upper teens. Brrr!