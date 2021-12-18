While high temperatures were slightly cooler Friday compared to those record highs on Thursday, we still saw the numbers reaching the middle 50s which is easily a good ten degrees or so above normal for this time of the year. It was a little breezy at times, but that was a mild breeze of course to go along with a decent amount of sunshine mixed with high clouds. If you are one that likes the warmer weather, hopefully you took advantage of what we just experienced, because that doesn't appear to be returning anytime soon. For today, we turn cloudy, chillier, and damp, as an area of low pressure moves in from our south and west bringing some rain to much of the region. Behind this storm system, seasonably chilly air but drier times settles in for Sunday into the start of next week. As we move through the week ahead, our weather looks to remain pretty quiet with temperatures running closer to where they should be for this time of the year.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Our next real weather maker has arrived today as an area of low pressure moves in from the south and west and eventually moves right over the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This is not an ideal storm track for those looking for snow or wintry weather, and while we do expect a chillier and raw day Saturday, temperatures will still be warm enough in the lower 40s (perhaps not reached until after the sun sets) to lead to just plain old rain for most. The one exception will be parts of the Poconos near and north of Interstate 80 where temperatures may be just cold enough around 32 degrees this morning to make for a bit of sleet and freezing rain during this time. A few hundredths of an inch of ice can’t entirely be ruled out across some of the highest ridgetops to the north, so just be mindful of perhaps a little slippery travel up this way if you’ll be headed there this morning. Saturday shouldn't be an all-day washout, with the steadiest rain expected to occur mostly this morning through midday. Much of the afternoon looks to be fairly rain-free, although skies will still remain overcast as temperatures don't warm very much.
TONIGHT
Our low pressure system that moves across Pennsylvania during the day Saturday will lift off to our north and east tonight moving along the coast of southern New England and eventually offshore by sunrise Sunday. The low will drag a cold front across our region tonight, and while that front passes, we expect a little bit of rain to move through, mainly before midnight tonight. Rainfall totals from our storm system look to average between a tenth of an inch to a half inch with the highest amounts north. After midnight tonight, much of the rain is likely gone, although we'll still have plenty of clouds remaining. Don't be shocked if temperatures actually rise a bit into the 40s early on tonight, then eventually fall back down into the mid 30s by dawn on Sunday.
SUNDAY
Drier and windy weather is expected Sunday after the passage of a cold front Saturday night. High pressure will gradually build in from our west leading to increasing amounts of sunshine as the day unfolds. Finally, after multiple days with high temperatures well above normal, the numbers will ease back becoming more seasonable Sunday with afternoon highs only around 40 degrees. A northwesterly wind may gust up to 30 miles-per-hour throughout the day adding an extra chill to the air. Wind chills will be as low as the lower 30s even during the afternoon.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure looks to settle overtop of the region for the very beginning of next week leading to a decent amount of sunshine and lighter winds compared to Sunday. With that high pressure system originating from Canada and a dip in the jet stream overhead, we can expect high temperatures to remain seasonably chilly Monday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. On Tuesday the high pressure system shifts a little further south and east allowing our wind flow to become more southwesterly. This should aid in warming high temperatures a little back into the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
An area of low pressure looks to track well to our south and east for Wednesday moving off the North Carolina Coast. At the same time, an upper level trough will be digging in from the north and west. No precipitation is expected across the region with this setup, however, just a bit more cloud cover, likely in the form of high clouds, can be expected compared to the start of the week. High temperatures should remain close to seasonable levels in the mid 40s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: