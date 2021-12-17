While high temperatures were slightly cooler Friday compared to those record highs on Thursday, we still saw the numbers reaching the middle 50s which is easily a good ten degrees or so above normal for this time of the year. It was a little breezy at times, but that was a mild breeze of course to go along with a decent amount of sunshine mixed with high clouds. Our next real shot for precipitation, mostly in the liquid form, comes late tonight into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in from our south and west. Behind that storm system, seasonably chillier air but drier times will settle in for Sunday into the start of next week. As we move through the week ahead, our weather looks to remain pretty quiet with temperatures running closer to where they should be for this time of the year.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
The next real shot for precipitation, and likely just a plain old rain for most, comes late tonight well after midnight into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves in from our south and west. This is not an ideal storm track for those looking for snow or wintry weather, and while we do expect a chillier and raw day Saturday, temperatures will still be warm enough in the lower 40s (perhaps not reached until after the sun sets) to lead to just plain old rain for most. The one exception might be parts of the Poconos near and north of Interstate 80 where temperatures may be just cold enough around 32 degrees late tonight into Saturday morning to make for a bit of sleet and freezing rain during this period. A few hundredths of an inch to about a tenth of an inch of ice can’t entirely be ruled out across some of the highest ridgetops to the north, so just be mindful of perhaps a little slippery travel up this way if you’ll be headed there overnight tonight into Saturday morning. While Saturday doesn’t look to be an all-day washout, it certainly looks like periods of rain can be expected throughout much of the day. The steadiest rain likely occurs first thing Saturday morning, then it’s more in the way of just scattered showers from midday onward. Rainfall totals look to average between a tenth of an inch to a half inch with the highest amounts north. Rain is expected to taper off from west to east Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Drier and windy weather is expected Sunday after the passage of a cold front Saturday night. High pressure will gradually build in from our west leading to increasing amounts of sunshine as the day unfolds. Finally, after multiple days with high temperatures well above normal, the numbers will ease back becoming more seasonable Sunday with afternoon highs only around 40 degrees. A northwesterly wind may gust up to 30 miles-per-hour throughout the day adding an extra chill to the air. Wind chills will be as low as the lower 30s even during the afternoon.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure looks to settle overtop of the region for the very beginning of next week leading to a decent amount of sunshine and lighter winds compared to Sunday. With that high pressure system originating from Canada and a dip in the jet stream overhead, we can expect high temperatures to remain seasonably chilly Monday in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. On Tuesday the high pressure system shifts a little further south and east allowing our wind flow to become more southwesterly. This should aid in warming high temperatures a little back into the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
An area of low pressure looks to track well to our south and east for Wednesday moving off the North Carolina Coast. At the same time, an upper level trough will be digging in from the north and west. No precipitation is expected across the region with this setup, however, just a bit more cloud cover, likely in the form of high clouds, can be expected compared to the start of the week. High temperatures should remain close to seasonable levels in the low to mid 40s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: