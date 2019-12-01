Weather Alert

DEZ001>003-MDZ008-012-015-020-NJZ016>018-021>023-PAZ054-060>062- 070-071-101>106-031000- New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Cecil-Kent MD-Queen Annes-Caroline- Salem-Gloucester-Camden-Cumberland-Atlantic-Cape May-Carbon-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester- Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Denton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Jim Thorpe, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 105 AM EST Tue Dec 3 2019 ...ICY SPOTS ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING... Many area roads, walkways and parking lots remain wet. Temperatures are forecast to fall near or below the freezing mark in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, Delaware and northeastern Maryland overnight. As a result, ice may develop on untreated surfaces. If you will be going out overnight or early on Tuesday morning, use extra care and be mindful that you may encounter some ice. $$