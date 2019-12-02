TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow tapering off, then some clearing. Becoming breezy. Low: 29
TUESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High: 39
TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 28
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CARBON, NORTHAMPTON, BUCKS AND BURLINGTON COUNTIES ENDING OVERNIGHT MONDAY.
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR LUZERNE, MONROE, PIKE, SUSSEX, WARREN, HUNTERDON, AND MERCER COUNTIES ENDING OVERNIGHT MONDAY.
As promised, the meat of our Turkey Day weekend was dry, but there was a wintry mix to wrap up the Holiday weekend Sunday and lead into the new week Monday. Which, coincidentally, is the start of winter on the meteorological calendar.
After a day of ice and rain on Sunday, an area of low pressure consolidated offshore of southern New Jersey Sunday night, bringing snow back to the metaphorical weather table. But as expected, there was a sharp divide from those who got a bunch of snow, and those who got very little. Warming temperatures during the day, when the heaviest bands would develop and move onshore, also didn't work in favor of accumulating snowfall across much of the northern mid-Atlantic. The highest snow totals happened on the other side of I-80, with 3-8" across Wayne, Pike, and Sussex Counties. South of there, little to nothing. North of there, quite a bit with 6" to a foot across New York State and New England.
As the offshore low continues to drift northeast towards Novia Scotia overnight through Tuesday, our weather locally will trend better and brighter, but not necessarily warmer. In fact, chilly will be the theme going through the first full week of December.
Snow and rain showers will taper off Monday night with very little in the way of accumulation, perhaps a coating to a couple of inches, mainly northeast and east of the Lehigh Valley. Temperatures tumbling through the 30s will allow for some slick spots on untreated and secondary roads. Winds will pick up overnight adding to the December chill in the air. They probably "feel like" the lower 20s, the teens to the north, as you wake up Tuesday morning.
Clouds will spill into early Tuesday before sunshine returns. Highs will make a run at 40 degrees, still a solid 5 degrees below average. Gusty winds will once again add to the flavor of the day making it feel like freezing at best Tuesday afternoon. Those winds will diminish Tuesday night into Wednesday, all while skies begin to cloud up ahead of a weak cold front swinging in from the northwest. While there could be a sprinkle or a flurry with this feature, probably later in the day or in the evening, it isn't all the impressive and a lot of the day will be dry with extra clouds. Highs in the lower 40s will fall into the freezer Wednesday night into Thursday morning with winds picking up once again. So, Thursday is another day when looks can be deceiving. It will look fairly bright, but it will feel like freezing Thursday afternoon.
Our weather pattern remains chilly, but quiet, through the weekend before temperatures warm up next week. In fact, we have a 50 in there for next Tuesday, which will feel like Florida after a few days this week!