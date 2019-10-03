TODAY: Cloudy and much cooler with intermittent rain and drizzle. High: 59
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly early, then some clearing very late. Low: 56
FRIDAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds with a cool, gusty breezy. High: 64 Low: 38
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
If it’s going to be this hot in early October, why not go all out? That’s precisely what Mother Nature did Wednesday, not only breaking or even shattering many of the record high temperatures for October 2nd but also challenging the record hottest temperature ever recorded in any October in spots. Daily records were set in Allentown, Reading, Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington, and Atlantic City, with some records being bested by 5 to 10 degrees! In addition, Allentown(93°), Wilmington(98°), and Atlantic City(96°) broke the all-time record high temperature for the month of October! But get ready to go from sweating to sweaters, as some drastic and dramatic changes, temperature-wise and weather-wise, are knocking on the door step.
A cold front continued to sink south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey last night, delivering some showers or a gusty downpour and a shift in the wind direction with its passage. Summer is being swept away and replaced with a cool and damp fall reality as we head through Thursday. Abundant clouds, brisk northeast to east breezes, and occasional rain and drizzle will keep temperatures mired in the 50s to around 60 degrees today at best, which will represent a more than 30-degree drop compared to Wednesday. Showers or drizzle will linger into this evening before drying and some clearing arrives towards sunrise Friday morning. Temperatures may actually briefly rise overnight tonight ahead of our next cold front, so the daytime hours today will be the coolest time frame between now and Friday.
While the cool temperatures will linger Friday and Saturday, the sunshine will return with partly to mostly sunny skies expected to wrap up the week and start the weekend. It will be that crisp autumn sunshine as highs will remain cooler than average and in the lower to mid 60s (average for early October is in the upper 60s). A brisk northerly breeze that may gust to 25 miles-per-hour will add an additional chill to the already cool feel on Friday, with lighter winds by Saturday as high pressure builds in. As winds diminish Friday night and skies likely remain mostly clear, a cool night will set up, with some widespread 30s possible for overnight lows and some potential frost, more likely through the normally colder higher elevations.
The cool eases early next week with highs closer to 70 degrees Sunday and Monday, but with more clouds and the chance for showers, especially by Monday. Hopefully those of you who enjoyed Wednesday’s summer surge took advantage of it, as there’s a whole lot of fall coming soon to a backyard near you.
Have a great and safe Thursday and enjoy the cooler weather if that's what you like!