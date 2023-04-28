For the third straight weekend, get ready for some wet weather! But unlike the last two weekends, which delivered localized severe storms and flash flooding the past two Saturdays, this upcoming weekend is just some good old-fashioned rain and drizzle. Since most of us are still running a 2 to 4 inch rainfall deficit for the year, some soaking rain is a good thing technically, even if it is washing out most of the weekend. Expect two rounds of steadier rain, with some clouds and drizzle in between. The first round arrived Friday afternoon, and will last through the night and into Saturday, tapering off to drizzle later in the day and overnight. Then round two arrives on Sunday, and tapers off overnight Sunday. Each round may bring an inch or more of rain, with totals from both rounds likely to be 2-3 inches for many, with some locally higher amounts. It will be a cool and brisk weekend throughout too, with highs only in the low to mid 50s Saturday, then near 60° Sunday. The cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in through the first half of next week, with below average temps, brisk winds, and a few scattered showers, but no more steady rain after the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We'll have a wet kickoff to what will be a wet weekend with periods of rain and drizzle throughout our Friday night. Brisk easterly winds around 15-20mph and gusty will add to the damp, raw, and cool feel of things, with temperatures steady around 45-50° through the overnight hours. Rain will be light to occasionally moderate, with some drizzle and mist in between times of steadier rain.
SATURDAY
It doesn't get much better Saturday, which will be a cloudy, brisk, and unseasonably chilly late April day, with highs only in the low 50s. A cool easterly breeze will again add to the damp and raw feel of the day, with easterly winds around 10-15mph with 20mph gusts on occasion. Weather-wise, expect periods of mostly light rain through at least the first half of the day, tapering to scattered showers or some patchy drizzle later in the day. So it may be "less wet" later in the afternoon and evening, but it will remain cloudy and cool with a few raindrops in spots. Clouds may thin just a bit well to the south late in the day, closer to the Maryland and Delaware border and perhaps in far South Jersey. Rainfall totals from round one will average around an inch, with some locally higher amounts in spots.
SUNDAY
There's little rest for the rain-weary for the second half of the weekend, with another low pressure set to deliver another round of periods of rain and drizzle, which will develop early Sunday and last through early Sunday night, though this system has sped up its arrival and departure by a bit over the last day or two. So expect more steady rain to develop Sunday, heaviest in the afternoon through early evening, with another 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. Brisk east and then southeast winds around 10-20mph and gusty will continue Sunday and Sunday night, shifting more from the west as our storm departs by Monday. Temperatures may inch up compared to Saturday, but remain cool for April with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We should now dry out overnight Sunday, and start Monday with some breezy but mainly dry weather. Rainfall totals for the entire weekend look to average around 2-3 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible.
MONDAY
Our Sunday night storm will depart, but will linger up over eastern Canada. That will lock in more unseasonably cool temperatures through at least the first half of next week, with some gusty winds persisting too. Monday certainly looks drier than the weekend, but a few pop-up scattered showers are possible, as will be the case each day through Wednesday, even though each day is more dry than wet. It's also likely more cloudy than sunny, so let's go mostly cloudy with some occasional breaks of sun the first half of the week. Monday's highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, still below our average high for early May, which should actually be up closer to the 70-degree mark.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
With an upper level low stubbornly hanging out over the Northeast through midweek, the cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in place. So expect plenty of clouds, some occasional sun, brisk winds, and rather chilly highs in the mid 50s, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average for early May. While each day looks more dry than wet overall, a few passing and widely scattered rain showers will be possible given the unsettled look to the pattern, but rainfall totals would be light and scattered, with a few hundredths of an inch of rain here and there as the general rule. However, there could be a briefly heavier shower in one or two spots with a little graupel, given the unseasonably cool pool of air that will persist.
