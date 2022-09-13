Showers and thunderstorms have moved away from our area as of earlier this morning, and we can transition into a drier and less humid air mass. Look for some sunshine to return with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s along with a breeze at times.
Beautiful September weather will continue through the remainder of the work and school week and into the weekend.
TUESDAY
Drier and less humid air is entering the area as the area of low pressure and the associated cold front move away from the region.
This afternoon will feature some sunshine and breezy conditions at times along with lower humidity values. High temperatures this afternoon will hit the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will return from the north and west for Wednesday leading to the start of a much nicer stretch of weather, the same stuff we started this past weekend with.
A cold front moves through Thursday, but you'd hardly know it as it should be moisture starved and will likely just bring some patchy clouds and the slightest drop in temperatures.
So, look for lots of sunshine and comfortably warm highs either side of 80 degrees Wednesday, a tad cooler in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.
Nighttime lows should also return to refreshingly cool levels again in the 50s, and Thursday night might even feature several spots dipping into at least the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND
An early look at next weekend features continued pleasant conditions with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.