As expected, our weekend started on a dreary note as Saturday featured plenty of clouds along with occasional bouts of rain and drizzle for much of the day. And add to that a very raw feeling as high temperatures were stuck in the low to mid 40s and easterly winds gusted over 20 miles-per-hour. Fortunately, we do salvage Sunday as the sunshine and seasonably mild highs around 55 to 60 degrees return to wrap up the weekend. Yet another disturbance, this one likely fairly weak, arrives later Monday with yet another chance of some light rain or rain showers, then drier weather returns for the middle and latter part of the week through Thursday. The active pattern continues with another end of the week system bringing another chance of some rain later Friday into at least the first part of next Saturday. Temperatures next week look relatively cooler than where we were most of this past week, but nothing too far off from normal for early spring.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A shower or two will remain possible this evening along with some areas of drizzle (and fog in the higher elevations) courtesy of a moist low-level easterly wind flow. Eventually, a cold front is going to move in from our west before midnight, and as this front arrives, it's possible a brief heavier shower, or maybe even some thunder, pops up. Once we get past midnight, the cold front should be exiting to our east taking any showers/thunder with it. Gusty winds on the order of 10 to 20 miles-per-hour will change direction out of the west ushering in drier air which will help to gradually clear out our skies overnight. Low temperatures should settle back to around 40 degrees.
SUNDAY
Given Saturday's weather, Sunday gets the nod as the better weekend day. While it will be rather breezy, it will also be dry with mostly sunny skies and milder afternoon high temperatures back in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Westerly winds will still be rather brisk around 10-20mph and gusty at times.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Clouds will again increase on Monday, with a weak disturbance looking to bring some light rain showers our way later Monday afternoon into Monday evening. High temperatures Monday are expected to reach the mid and upper 50s before any rain arrives. Our Monday disturbance should quickly head out to sea Tuesday morning allowing for dry weather to return for the day along with morning clouds eventually breaking for a decent amount of sunshine. Tuesday's afternoon high temperatures should still be fairly seasonable reaching the low to mid 50s. Another quick moving and relatively weak disturbance may cross the Virginias Tuesday night and head off the coast early Wednesday morning. While perhaps this feature throws a couple showers our way Tuesday night, latest indications have really trended pretty dry for us.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
We should see some dry weather for the middle and latter portion of the week, with a partly sunny and fairly seasonable day Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures once again reaching the low to mid 50s. Canadian high pressure should build down across the region for Thursday leading to mostly sunny skies, but also seasonably cool high temperatures in the lower 50s. The active pattern overall will remain and looks to send some more rain our way by late Friday into the start of next weekend.
